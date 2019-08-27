Valley-Wide Health Systems, Inc. (Valley-Wide) is pleased to welcome the transition of the former Centennial Family Health Center, LLC to our family of community health center clinics located throughout Southern Colorado. Family Nurse Practitioner, Karen Tomky, MSN, FNP has led the clinic at 319 Main Street in Ordway for over 16 years. In honor of the regional nature of the community served, the new name of this clinic will be Valley-Wide Ordway. The goal for the transition date has been set as Oct. 1, 2019. The Ordway clinic location will complement Valley-Wide’s other nearby clinic locations in the Lower Arkansas Valley, in Rocky Ford, La Junta and Las Animas.

“Valley-Wide is excited to bring in the Centennial Family Health Center and Karen Tomky, MSN, FNP as part of the Valley-Wide team, under the name Valley-Wide Ordway. Ms. Tomky has provided a much-needed service to this community for many years now, and Valley-Wide will continue this service with Ms. Tomky and her staff," said Valley-Wide President/CEO Jania Arnoldi.

"Valley-Wide leadership hopes to offer this community the long-term stability of healthcare services into the future.”

Family Medicine will continue to be the clinic’s focus, with the addition of integrated behavioral health services soon. Valley-Wide is pleased that the staff members the community has known for many years at the practice will become part of the organization’s team. Added services and staff will likely bring economic benefits to the community as well.

Valley-Wide is a private non-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation governed by a volunteer community board. Established in 1976, Valley-Wide has thirteen primary health care delivery sites strategically located throughout rural counties in Southern Colorado. Most sites have integrated behavioral health services available. These full-service clinics are complemented by eight dental clinics, four physical therapy clinics, and numerous ancillary health services to address routine and complex needs of the patient populations and communities served. Valley-Wide serves all ages through a Family Medicine focus approach. Emphasis is placed on assisting

the patient, reducing barriers such as cost, culture, language, literacy, and transportation that may hinder use of appropriate health care services. To learn more about Valley-Wide Health Systems, Inc. visit vwhs.org.