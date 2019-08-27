Dolores Bustamante, 91, of Manzanola, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Sangre De Cristo Hospice & Palliative Care's Joni Fair Hospice House in Pueblo. Arrangements are pending with Ford–Ustick Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.fordustick.com.
Vital statistic: Dolores Bustamante
