Ruth Anne Marie (Monaco) Boone-Visker, 87, of Rocky Ford joined her Lord in Heaven on Aug. 25, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Pueblo, Colo., the fifth of eight children of Emma and Alfonso Monaco. Anne started school in Pueblo and attended various schools in El Paso, Texas, after her father, employed by the Santa Fe Railroad, was transferred there. Upon the family’s return to Colorado, Anne attended Herron Jr. High and La Junta High School. She graduated in 1950 and married Delvin Boone. They had five children.

Anne began her life-long career as a volunteer and child advocate in the Fabens School District and with the Fabens Public Library. She worked for six years as a Teacher’s Aide in Fabens. While working in Fabens, Anne attended The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) where in 1974 she received a degree in Elementary Education.

Divorced in 1973, Anne moved to El Paso and taught kindergarten at Ysleta Elementary for six years. There she met and married Eltjoe (Joe) Visker. They moved to Rocky Ford in 1980. Anne worked as a substitute teacher for many years in Rocky Ford, Swink, Manzanola, and Cheraw, and taught kindergarten for two years at Fowler.

Anne worked as a Hospice volunteer from its inception in Rocky Ford in 1986. She volunteered at the Arkansas Valley Pregnancy Center, Task Resources for Youth (TRY), Drug/Alcohol Resource Team (DART), American Cancer Society Daffodil Days, Rocky Ford Friends of the Library, and Relay for Life. Anne was a member of Valley Community Church. She had a passion and abiding love for everything she did. Her philosophy was, “I came to serve, not to be served. I’m here to meet their needs, not mine.”

Anne was preceded in death by her parents Emma and Alfonso Monaco; former husbands Delvin Boone and Eltjo Visker; infant daughter Sally Anne Boone; brothers Al, Ren, Eddie, and Louie Monaco; sister Sally Marchand; nephews Michael Bacco, Brian Monaco, Jeffery Monaco, James Roundtree, and Rene Monaco; and granddaughter Marianne Lane. She leaves behind her beloved children: Valerie Lane, Leslie (Jack) Hartvig, Laura (Eddie) Snyder, and Dana Boone; brother Richard Monaco; sister Jean Roundtree; brother-in-law Jean Marchand; stepdaughter Gardenia (Jim) Shadwell; stepson Cecil (Lori) Osburn; cousin Dori Gronquist; eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also survived by Christopher Beverlin.

Viewing and funeral services are open to the public and will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 301 Washington; Rocky Ford on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. with Reverend Paul Farrell presiding. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery immediately following the funeral. A reception for all that wish to attend will be held at the church following the interment.

Memorial gifts in Mrs. Anne Visker’s memory may be made to Arkansas Valley Hospice; P.O. Box 408, La Junta, Co 81050 or Arkansas Valley Pregnancy Center; 118 W. 4th Street, La Junta, Co 81050.

