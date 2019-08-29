Mold discovered at the Las Animas elementary school means classes won't start until Sept. 3.

Recently, Superintendent Elsie Goines, elementary school Principal Lana Gardner and community members listened to a report about the status of the building. CEO of Rocky Mountain Construction Company, Greg Daviscourt, gave three factors for why moisture was making its way into the building:

Goines said that the first factor given by Daviscourt was the wind damage to the roof, which was fixed this past spring. “There was extensive roof damage in the areas located near and around the kitchen and cafeteria area.”

The second factor given was water seeping up underneath the foundation. This, according to Daviscourt, was due to a higher than average water table. The last factor given was that areas of the block walls were holding water, thus creating wet walls.

“Daviscourt reported that having undetected areas of contamination is not uncommon with the type of wallpaper that was present in the elementary,” she said.

She went on to say that the heavy vinyl wallpaper used in the school is great for teachers and students. However, it doesn’t allow the walls to breathe, making it impossible to notice if walls were wet.

Goines said the Colorado School Districts Self Insurance Pool has been onsite with its engineering team to investigate the issues and develop a remediation plan to waterproof the building. When asked about whether these issues are a result of poor construction or extreme weather patterns, the engineers told Goines to wait on their report.

She went on to say that once the report has been released, there will be a special board meeting to review the findings and to discuss the scope of work with the board, she added that community members were welcomed to attend.

“In the meantime, students kindergarten through sixth grade will be temporarily located at the secondary campus,” she said. “Jumpstart, the early preschool program, will be located at the Bent County Department of Social Services building.”

Grades 4-8 will be located in the junior high building. Grades K-3 will be in the high school.

Registration is scheduled to take place from 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, and the first day of school is scheduled for Sept. 3.

jconlan@ljtdmail.com