The sun set on the 2019 Colorado State Fair Monday with several Fairgoers battling the hot sun for one last chance at the 150-year-old expo that has been “Horsin’ Around in Pueblo Since 1869.”

Scattered crowds of people were participating in free events and attractions while others stuffed their faces with deep-fried fair food. And liquids, if they were wise. The high of 102 degrees smashed the old record of 98 set in 1983, 1964, 1958 and 1995.

It was a stark contrast to Sunday when 66,630 people packed the grounds for the ever-popular Fiesta Day. The day’s attendance was up 24 percent from 2018. More than 11,000 more people attended Fiesta Day Sunday than last year.

Fair General Manager Scott Stoller said he felt his first full year in charge brought success.

“Fiesta Day was huge for us. That’s the biggest day of the Fair and we were happy to see more people came out to it this year,” Stoller said.

“There was a little bit of rain around 7 p.m. and the carnival had to shut down for an hour for safety, but that allowed people to go inside to our indoor attractions. After the rain, everyone came back outside and partied. It was a late night last night.”

Stoller said the Fair came together really well this year.

“The weather was obviously a little warm — probably warmer than I would like— but it seemed to not keep people away which is encouraging. It means that the Fair has been well-received this year,” Stoller said.

“The staff has planned this all year. We had hoped the people would like what we had to offer and I think they liked it by the fact that they weathered the high 90, low 100 degree days to come out and enjoy the Fair.”

Figures released Monday by Fair officials showed that attendance was on its way to outdo last year’s expo. The attendance just needed 8,527 people to beat the 444,476 total attendance in 2018.

Stoller said although final financial reports are not available yet, revenue on gate admission passed last year’s mark Saturday.

“Everything Sunday and Monday is going to be revenue positive for us over what we did last year. The Fair has had a very financially successful year,” Stoller said. “We always can do better, but we are very, very pleased with how things have gone this year.”

Stoller said he has had positive feedback about the Fair this year.

“One of the things that I think people are starting to notice is that the state, the city and the county have really been supporting the Fair to help us do some improvements,” Stoller said.

“Those improvements are starting to show and people are starting to see that there are places that are getting a little shine on them where in the past they may have looked a little fatigued.

Planning for the 2020 Fair is already in the works.

“We will continue to chuck away on some of our deferred maintenance and get at least the main areas of the Fairgrounds looking as pristine as people should expect it to look,” Stoller said.

Next year’s theme is already set, as well.

“It’s going to be ‘A Walk on the Wild Side.’ We have that out there for our exhibitors so they can start planning their projects for next year,” Stoller said.

“I am really excited about having the theme out so early this early because it gives us a chance to really embrace that theme and go all in on it.”

Stoller said he was pleased with the concert series this year, as well.

“Everybody has their opinion on concerts. I mean, you can’t please everybody,” Stoller said.

He said based on ticket revenue, the concerts were extremely well received.

“I know everybody didn’t like all the concerts, but our goal is to make it so everyone likes a couple of the concerts and I think that goal was achieved,” Stoller said.

“Not everyone listens to the same music, so we will continue to try and have diverse offerings so that everybody has a few options they can select from.”

Stoller said he was very excited about his first full year as general manager.

“I love how everything turned out — that energy from staff and the board and our partners at the state, county and city,” he said. "It is really encouraging for my first year on the job. I am pretty excited for the future.”

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517