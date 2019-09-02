For the next five years, the Colorado FFA’s annual state convention will be held in the city where the organization formed 91 years ago.

Colorado State University-Pueblo won the bid to continue hosting the event on the campus in Pueblo and has agreed to provide facilities and services for the duration of the convention hosted the first week of June each year.

The agreement was signed at the Colorado State Fair Monday at the Colorado Department of Agriculture Pavillion before students, representatives from CSU-Pueblo, FAA and the Fair.

Colorado FFA was started here in Pueblo at the Colorado State fair in 1928, so it’s very poignant today that we are gathered here today to sign our agreement on these same Fairgrounds,” Colorado State University-Pueblo President Timothy Mottet said.

“We are especially grateful to have the FAA State Convention stay in Pueblo. It’s such a rich history.”

The college has partnered with Colorado FAA in the past. The state convention brings 2,000 students to the Belmont campus. Students come each year to compete in leadership events, to be recognized for their accomplishments and to conduct the business of the association.

“We look forward to continuing to host their students on the campus at CSU-Pueblo,” Mottet said.

Kenton Ochsner, State FFA advisor of Colorado FAA, said CSU-Pueblo has been generous.

“We are very appreciative with the rich tradition we have with the Colorado Department of Agriculture and the Colorado State Fair that we are able to be on these grounds again 90 plus years later after starting this association with only a few members at that time,” Ochsner said.

“Today, we have over 7,000 students engaged in agriculture education in FAA around Colorado with over 135 high schools in our state as well.

“I think the most special thing about Pueblo is the fact that this is where it all started,” Ochsner said.

In 1988, the official name change was made from Future Farmers of America to Colorado FAA to include a more diverse population of agriculture, science, business and technology and production farming.

Colorado State Fair General Manager Scott Stoller said Monday highlighted the history the Fair.

“It has higher education, ag education. It’s what the Fair intends to be a part of,” Stoller said. “It reminds us of where we came and where we are going.”

