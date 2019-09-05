Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 11 until Sunday, Sept. 15, the Pueblo West Metro District, in conjunction with the Pueblo West Rotary Club and numerous other community organizations, will hold "50 Fest," celebrating the anniversary of Pueblo West's founding on Sept. 16, 1969.

The bulk of the event will be held at Civic Center Park, 61 E. Civic Center Pl. in Pueblo West, with numerous events and exhibitions that promise to offer something for everybody.

Background

On Sept. 16, 1969, Robert McCulloch handed over the assets of a planned community he called Pueblo West to a newly formed special district. Managed by a five-member elected board, the special district oversaw operations to maintain roads, provide fire protection, provide water and wastewater treatment and service, maintain parks and recreation services, and steward dozens of available real estate in the community. For fifty years, the special district, known as Pueblo West Metropolitan District, has served the ever-growing population of the community.

"But we all know Pueblo West is much more than a district," Pueblo West Metro District community engagement director Jay-Michael Baker said. "What makes the community so great are its people, culture, climate, and diversity."

The "50 Fest" is a celebration of what makes Pueblo West great, including numerous free and low-cost events like Pueblo West Rotary's Oktoberfest, a community cookout, a movie in the park, a car show, corn hole and pickleball tournaments, a craft fair, an amateur art show, and so much more!

50Fest Timeline: September 11 - 15, 2019

NOTE: Festivities take place at the Rotary Oktoberfest tents at Civic Center Park unless otherwise noted. Entrance to the tents are free until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Wed., Sept. 11

5 p.m. – Patriots Day Community Appreciation Open House

The first event of 50 Fest, the open house honors America on Patriots Day as well as featuring several great kickoff events, such as a "touch-a-truck" event and a community cookout Pueblo West Fire Station 1, 51 E. Hahns Peak in Pueblo West. The open house is sponsored by the Pueblo West Firefighters Association and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Thurs., Sept. 12

7:15 p.m. – “Mary Poppins Returns” Movie in Civic Center Park

A free outdoor movie for families in Civic Center Park

Fri., Sept. 13

3:30 p.m. – Doubles Pickle Ball Tournament, Sponsored by Snap Fitness Pueblo West

Corn Hole Tournament begins at Rotary Tents/Civic Center, Sponsored by Pueblo West Parks and Rec. Department and Pueblo West Eagles No. 4471

The Doubles Pickleball Tournament will take place at the pickleball courts adjacent to Civic Center Park. The cost to participate is $20 per team, and features round-robin pool-play matches. Courts are open for practice at 3:30 p.m. and play begins at 7 p.m. The double-elimination tournament continues at 8 a.m. Saturday. Pre-registration can take place at Snap Fitness, 279 S. Purcell Blvd., or online at Facebook.com/events/502423876996

The cornhole also tournament begins at 3:30 p.m. Register on-site.

4 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Rotary Oktoberfest (Day 1)

Oktoberfest kicks off at 4 p.m., running to 11 p.m. with bands, food trucks, music, dancing and ice cold beer. Friday's bands include the Atomic Fireballs and Collective Groove. The cost of admission is $5 and proceeds go to the Pueblo West Rotary Club's scholarship and community funds.

7:15 p.m. – Balloon Glow (Sponsored by REMAX)

Nighttime balloon display at Civic Center Park

Sat., Sept. 14

8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. – Community Breakfast at Rotary Tent (provided by FOE 4471)

A community breakfast at the Rotary tent, provided by Pueblo West Eagles. Breakfast burritos, coffee and juice will be on-site. If you're late, food trucks for Oktoberfest will be available starting at 10 a.m.

Pickle Ball Tournament resumes at Civic Center Park.

Corn Hole Tournament resumes at Rotary Tent.



9 a.m. – Pueblo West Amateur Art show, at Pueblo West High School

A judged art show at Pueblo West High School, featuring pieces from adults and young artists 18 and under.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – 50 Fest Car Show, Vectra Bank Parking Lot, 154 S. McCulloch, sponsored by Jeremy's Garage and San Isabel Electric



“It’s going to be really fun and really big this year. We are expecting about 50 cars and it is not limited,” said Melissa Velasquez of Jeremy’s Garage.

Cars can be classics, hot rods or special interest and cars are displayed by decade.

“The cars are always judged by the public and then the cash awards for first, second and third will be handed out at the Octoberfest Tent in Civic Center Park at 2 p.m.,” Velasquez explained.

For those who wish to show a car, cost is $25 to preregister by Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Jeremy’s Garage, 716 E. Industrial Blvd., or $30 for late registration. The fee includes a meal voucher and T-shirt.

The car show is open free to the public.

San Isabel Electric and the Renewable Energy Owners Coalition of America will also exhibit electric Tesla vehicles to give visitors a free ride in an electric vehicle and explain the benefits of owning an energy efficient vehicle.

9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. – History of Pueblo West exhibit opens (Rotary Tent) / Get to Know Your Metro District opens (Rotary Tent)

Get to know more about Pueblo West's history and the history and functions of Pueblo West's local government

9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Pueblo West Craft Fair

Cost to participate as a vendor is $25 per 10 by 10 foot space while the event is open free to the public.

Crafts will range from fine art to books and clothing, as well as pottery, jewelry, woodworking and dolls.

10 a.m. – Free Rotary Oktoberfest Kids Area

Saturday, the Oktoberfest kids' area opens at 10 a.m., featuring a plethora of children's activities, including a reverse bungee, face painting, human hamster ball, a bounce house, wiener dog races, and more. Priced at $5 in past years, the kids' area is free this year thanks to the support of the Metro District. The free admission is available until 3 p.m.

Music from Steve Dey, who will perform at 11 a.m.

Also on Saturday, Musso's Farm will be out selling and roasting chiles, giving Pueblo Westers a chance to get their annual chile haul before the following week's Chile Festival in Pueblo.

50Fest Ceremony at Rotary Tent

A ceremony recognizing the celebration and occasion of 50 Fest

11:00 a.m. – Touch-A-Truck opens (Civic Center Tennis Court Parking Lot).

3 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Rotary Oktoberfest (Day 2)

The adult portion of Oktoberfest continues until 11 p.m. at a cost of $5, with all proceeds going toward Rotary Club programs. The night features bands, beer and food.

The adult portion of Oktoberfest continues until 11 p.m., again featuring bands, beer and food. Steve Dey will perform at 11 a.m., polka music will be on the state at 3:30, followed by nighttime shows from Sunshine and the Segway Gang and Cold Brew'd Forty.

Sun., Sept. 15

8:45 a.m. – Faith in the Park at Lovell Park (sponsored by Amazing Grace Fellowship, Majestic Baptist, Oasis Christian Church, and River of Grace Church)

Coffee, pastries, and fellowship at Lovell pavilion beginning at 8 a.m., with nondenominational service to follow.

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Amateur Art Show (Pueblo West High School)