Two citizens appeared before the City Council in the Citizen Participation portion of the city council meeting on Tuesday evening.



Rosalie Valdez, a former downtown business owner, was speaking out about violations of the city’s code against weeds. She said she would like to see the weed ordinance enforced on the residents on the 1100 block of Garfield Avenue, next to the home of her grandchildren next door. She has called twice, she said, and some action was taken this weekend, but the weeds were left lying. She also protested the conditions at another Garfield Avenue residence and a place on the 200 block of West Fourth Street. The wind has also uncovered stored vehicles.



Eugene Marez complained about weeds at several addresses on the 1500 block of Bradish Avenue and the 1300 block of Grace. He also complained about a vehicle parked behind an address on West Fifth with no cover and no sticker. However, his main complaints concerned non-handicapped people parking in handicapped parking spots. “I never park in those spots if my wife is not with me,” said Mares, “but I want to park close to the store when she is with me, so I can help her.”



City Manager Rick Klein expressed sympathy with the citizens and will take action. The houses at 1418 Rice, 1217 West 12th and 1507 Lincoln are scheduled for asbestos abatement before demolition.

The cover of the proposed 2020 La Junta City Budget is a collage of photos of before and after demolition at 803 Best Ave., 1122 W/ IS Hwy 50 (new Sonic drive-in where derelict liquor store used to be), and 122 Carson Ave. “We’re cleaning up,” said Klein.



