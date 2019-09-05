Pueblo Police Department employees are in line for raises for the next three years after the city approved and enacted a new multiyear collective bargaining agreement with the department's union.

The current collective bargaining agreement between the city and the police department union expires at the end of this year, so a new agreement was negotiated that will take effect on Jan. 1 and last until the end of 2022.

The three-year agreement includes a 3.25% increase in salary for all police ranks in 2020 at a cost of $568,083 to the city. In 2021, all police rank salaries will be increased by 2.75% at a cost of about $490,900. And in 2022 all police rank salaries will increase by 2.5% at a cost of approximately $462,800.

For 2020, 2021 and 2022, the city will pay half of any increase in health insurance premiums provided the police union agrees to health benefit plan specifications recommended and approved by the city, according to the agreement.

The city's cost for benefits given the 11% increase in premiums for 2020 will be about $183,365, which represents cost sharing of 50% of the premium increase with the employees of the bargaining unit. Benefit costs are not known for 2021 and 2022 as rates have not yet been established.

Cpl. Jimmie Quintana, the president of the police department's union, said Thursday that this is the first time he can remember the city and the department have entered into a multi-year contract. Usually the agreement is negotiated annually.

Quintana said he thinks having a deal in place for multiple years is a good thing.

"We don't have to go to negotiations until 2022 now," he said. "It takes a lot off of us, it takes a lot off of the city. It's better for us that we don't every year have to waste several officers' time as part of the negotiating committee sitting down with the city and everything else."

Quintana said he and police department employees are happy with the raises that were agreed upon.

"The raises we've done in the past weren't close. Sometimes they came out to 1.75% or barely over 2%," Quintana said.

