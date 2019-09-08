SCORE to host

Workshop Sept. 26

SCORE will host the workshop, Are Franchise Myths Keeping You From Becoming a Legend? scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Vectra Bank-Pueblo North, 1250 U.S. 50.

The workshop is presented by Lisa Gustafson, career transition coach at The Entrepreneur’s Source.

For those with an entrepreneurial itch and a desire to be self-sufficient, franchising offers a playbook for business ownership.

To RSVP, go to events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?

Rental association to hold

lunch meeting and boiler class

The Southern Colorado Residential Rental Association will hold its monthly lunch meeting at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12 at the Pueblo Union Depot, 132 W. B St.

Guest speaker at the lunch is David Vaughn of the Pueblo Regional Building Authority. He will cover rules, regulations, permits and more issues of concern to housing providers.

A boiler class scheduled at 9 a.m. will cover boilers in rental units, taught by the Colorado Boiler Inspector Jim Giltner.

Reservations for the class and/or lunch are needed by Sept. 9. Leave a message or text message at 251-2257 or scrra_mail@southerncoloradorentals.org.

ActivArmor to launch

four new clinics

Local biomedical startup, ActivArmor, will launch into four new clinics this month in its nationwide expansion, including DeKalb Orthopedics in Fort Payne, Alabama; Central Indiana Orthopedics in Muncie and Fishers, Indiana; and in the University of South Carolina.

These new clinics join those in Denver; Gunnison; Los Angeles; Staten Island, New York; Fort Worth, Texas; Gadsden, Alabama; Jacksonville, Florida; and Anderson, Indiana; providing the first custom-fit, 3D printed casts and splints in the U.S. consumer marketplace.

The small Pueblo startup, which makes 3D printed medical casts and splints, recently moved into a five-room 1,260-square-foot space on the third floor of the city-owned Pope Block building at Fourth and Main streets according to ActivArmor founder and Pueblo native Diana Hall.

Under the ActivArmor process, a medical office uses an in-house scanner to scan a patient and the information is digitally transferred to ActivArmor’s offices for production of the customized waterproof 3D-printed medical casts and splints. The finished cast or splint is then shipped to the clinics for fitting patients.

For more information, go to ActivArmor.com.

Job search

assistance available

The Pueblo Workforce Center offers numerous career and job assistance programs on a regular basis.

Walk-in assistance also is available at the center, 212 W. Third St. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday. Job listings are available at connectingcolorado.com.

Among the programs offered:

•Employment Solutions seminars that provide information on current job openings, resume writing and what could be keeping you from finding employment.

•The YouthWorks program assists eligible individuals ages 17 to 24 to complete their GED or high school diploma, find employment, go to college or get training.

Contact the Workforce Center to speak with an employment specialist and sign up for the next Governor's Summer Job Hunt Orientation.