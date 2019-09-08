Antonito 25 18 25 25 -3

Manzanola 18 25 20 13 -1

Bobcat volleyball got underway this past Friday as the Manzanola squad played host to the Antonito Trojans, who made the long trip up from the San Luis Valley for the afternoon Conference contest.

It was a back-and-forth affair throughout as the two teams exchanged 25-18 victories in the first two sets. The visitors took the third set pulling ahead late to a five-point win at 25-20 and a 2-1 advantage in the match. The deciding fourth set saw the Trojans find their form going on to win the set and match, 25-13.

Senior Hayden Pate and sophomore Heaven Martinez led the Bobcats offensively with five kills each in the loss. Pate contributed six serving aces followed by Martinez with four. In the serve receiving department, Pate led as well at 36, with Maresa Lucero adding 19 receptions and Alyssa Saine 14. Martinez and Pate each had six digs on the day.

The Bobcats will travel to Eads for a Friday match with the action starting at 4 p.m.