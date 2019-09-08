The eighth-ranked Fowler high School football team scored early and often in the first quarter as it used a 32-point period to cruise to a 54-6 win over Swink last Friday at Vibber Field.

"The kids came out and prepared well and I thought they did what they were supposed to tonight," said Fowler coach Mark Van Sickle. "I was really pleased with our effort."

After falling behind 54-0, the Lions showed some fight and drove down the field to avoid the shutout.

"We're not really going to be this bad," said Swink coach Dan Hiltz. "We didn't play well and we didn't tackle well at all. So we have a lot of work to do. We're not going to be this bad, I promise. Fowler's a good team. They're pretty solid. But we have a good group of kids. Their heads are up and they're positive. We'll get better."

"They played hard and they play the game the right way," Van Sickle said. "I have respect for Swink, the way they came out and gave every thing they could."

Fowler had the ball first and it scored on the second play of the game. Josh Daniels ran 71 yards for a touchdown and he added the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.

Swink punted on its first possession, and the Grizzlies scored on the next play as Jackson Bates ran 54 yards to the house. Luke Bitter scored the two-point conversion and Fowler led 16-0.

The Grizzlies increased the lead to 24-0 as Daniels scored his second touchdown, this time on a 2-yard run. Bitter again scored the two-point play.

Fowler scored one more time before the end of the first quarter as Bitter scored on a 20-yard run. Bitter threw to Rylee Smith for two points, and the Grizzlies led 32-0 at the end of the period.

Bates scored again early in the second quarter on a 43-yard run. Daniels converted the two-point play for a 40-0 advantage.

Daniels scored his third touchdown of the game, this time a 12-yard run. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful and the Grizzlies had a 46-0 lead at halftime.

Fowler scored once in the third quarter as Thor Schiffer ran seven yards for the touchdown. Erick Hernandez made the two-point play for a 54-0 advantage.

Swink scored its only touchdown late in the third as Trevin Holland tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Ben Miner. The two-point conversion failed.

Fowler had 417 yards rushing and it had two 100-yard rushers. Daniels led the team with 157 yards on nine carries, and Bates had 117 yards on six carries. Bitter ran for 55 yards on two carries, and he also completed two of three passes for 56 yards. Johnathan Mobbley led in receiving with two catches for 56 yards.

Fowler had 481 yards of total offense.

Swink was led on the ground by Matthew Mendoza with 62 yards on eight carries. Holland led in passing, completing three of four tosses for 41 yards. Five Lions had one reception.

Swink tallied 96 total yards.

Fowler (1-0) will play at home on Friday as it hosts 10th-ranked Sargent.

"We've been looking forward to that one," Van Sickle said. "It's going to be a big challenge. They got us last year, but I think our group works hard and I think we've improved from last year. So I'm looking forward to it and I think they are too."

Swink (0-1) will be on the road for the second week in a row as it will travel to Wiley on Friday.

"I don't know much about them," Hiltz said. "They're pretty young, I think. Hopefully, we'll have some film on them this week and we'll see what they're like. We're going to get back after it and we're going after getting a W. That's what we continue to try to do."

Both games will kick off at 7 p.m.

Fowler 54, Swink 6

Swink; 0; 0; 6; 0 — 6

Fowler; 32; 14; 8; 0 — 54

First quarter

F — Daniels 71 run (Daniels run), 11:13

F — J. Bates 54 run (Bitter run), 9:17

F — Daniels 2 run (Bitter run), 4:13

F — Bitter 20 run (Smith pass from Bitter), 0:33

Second quarter

F — J. Bates 43 run (Daniels run), 10:26

F — Daniels 12 run (pass failed), 3:20

Third quarter

F — Schiffer 7 run (Hernandez run), 7:32

S — Miner 19 pass from Holland (pass failed), 0:59

