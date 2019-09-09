The Jonathan & Shari Fox Family Foundation has announced that the 2019 grant application period is open and applications are available online now and will be accepted through Oct. 25, 2019. The grants are awarded annually near year’s end.

The foundation’s interactive website may be located at www.foxfamilyfoundation.net . This site not only provides information about the grant process, but also allows the applicant to complete the application and submit it online. Applicants may still receive an application by calling 719-263-4651 and leaving a voice mail with your organization’s name, full address, fax number or email address, contact name and phone number.

For this year’s grants, the foundation will be distributing a total of $12,000.00. The individual grants will typically range in amounts from $500.00 to $1,000.00 each. The grants are awarded with preference for Southeastern Colorado.

Any non-profit organizations whether or not they are designated as a 501(c)3 entity are eligible to apply.

The grant awards will be announced in December with checks available generally before end of the year. The local area members of the Board of Directors are Jonathan and Shari Fox, Dr. Richard T. Leone, Sean A. Fox, Ashleigh D. Snoozy and Emilie A. Fox, with

Andrew P. Trainor, representing the outlying area communities located in Crowley and Pueblo counties, along with David Johnson of the Denver area, who also serves on the board.

The foundation looks forward to helping communities throughout Southeastern Colorado in this small way.