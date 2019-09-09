DENVER — A Pueblo drug dealer who, when arrested, had a large amount of illegal narcotics and $130,000 of cash from sales, was sent to federal prison last week for 10 years.

Jesus Mercado Valdez was one of five Pueblo drug dealers brought down in 2017 through a concerted effort of law enforcement agencies.

Authorities announced at a news conference at that time that heroin seized from the five was enough for 40,000 doses and had a street value of $8 million.

They said they also seized 35 guns, cocaine and methamphetamine in a separate arrests.

Valdez, 30, was sentenced in Denver by Senior Judge Robert E. Blackburn of the U.S. District Court for Colorado.

The judge said Valdez had harmed the Puebloans who bought illicit drugs from him. "It (heroin) is one of the most addictive drugs on this planet."

Valdez had pleaded guilty to possessing heroin with the intent of distributing it and to money laundering. The heroin charge had a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years due to the large amount he had.

He admitted he paid $225,000 cash, proceeds of his drug sales, to buy a building in the 200 block of West Northern Avenue. He said he bought the building to conceal that the source of the money was his drug sales.

Law enforcement officers, with a search warrant, showed up at his home in the early hours of Aug. 26, 2017. In a court document he signed, he said officers found $130,000 of cash and he admitted it was from drug sales.

The Safe Streets Task Force, comprised of Pueblo police and the FBI, led the long-term investigation. The defendants were prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado.

The other four defendants were sentenced earlier to varying prison terms.

The federal government is taking ownership of the building on Northern Avenue and the $130,000 of cash because they are legally considered to be fruits of Valdez's crime..

When arrested, he already was a convicted felon and was on parole from a previous crime.

