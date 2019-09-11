Firefighters and first responders in New York City climbed 110 stories shortly after terrorists sought to dim one of the nation’s beacons of hope at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Two airplanes were purposely flown into the skyline in an attack that haunts Americans today as much as it did 18 years ago.

Pueblo Community College Fire Science Club students commemorate the bravery of first responders on that horrific day by climbing stairs 110 times in the school’s amphitheater in the courtyard.

“We do this as a constant reminder of what took place that day when the United States was attacked by terrorists,” said Chief John Webber, a faculty member of PCC’s Fire Science Technology program.

“We remember the sacrifices that were made by emergency personnel and the lives that were lost on that day. This is a memorial to all of them.”

About a dozen students dressed in full fire gear challenged themselves Wednesday in the hot sun to pay tribute.

Webber also climbed.

In 2001, first responders and firefighters ran toward the burning buildings as troves of people, blackened in ash and dust, rushed in the opposite direction.

It’s the ninth year the club has held the event at PCC.

The attacks and the ramifications of them have shaped U.S. policy — and students are learning about it at PCC. Wednesday’s tribute is part of the school’s Fire Science Degree Program.

“For an incident like that, elevators and everything were not in use. So the firefighters and law enforcement and emergency personnel — to rescue people — had to climb the stairs. This is representing that 110-story building,” Webber said.

Webber said some of his students weren’t even alive 18 years ago.

“This becomes very important. It’s the 18th anniversary. It’s starting to turn into a history lesson. For me, it’s still very real. I remember that day very clearly, where I was at and what I was doing,” Webber said.

“I was still working in the fire service at that time. So this really becomes important to me that the students remember this and that the students know what took place that day. This is part of what their job will be when they graduate from PCC.”

Mary Chavez, PCC’s dean of health professions and public safety, said she loves the fact that the fire science technology program participates in the climbing event.

“It’s so important as a country, as a college and as a community to remember all those first responders and civilians. I am glad our students do it,” Chavez, who also climbed, said.

“It’s important to remember and to not forget. Life can be gone in a flash. So just remembering how important it is, is just so key for these students to be a part of it for our college, for our country and for our community.”

At Colorado State University-Pueblo, a student organization called Young Americans For Freedom placed nearly 3,000 flags — one for each of the lives that were lost — and created plaques with a list of those names, said Kimberly Hernandez, a junior at the university and president of the group.

“We feel it is important to remember 9/11, the lives that were lost, and united we were together, as a nation,” she said.

