Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia is now the lone Democrat being targeted for recall after efforts to oust Colorado Senators Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs, and Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, ended in failure on Tuesday.

Organizers of the efforts against Lee and Pettersen informed the Colorado Secretary of State’s office they would not be turning in signatures seeking special elections in Senate Districts 11 and 22, marking the most recent failures by Colorado conservatives and activists to remove Democratic officials from office.

Despite the efforts coming up short — as did prior initiatives to recall Gov. Jared Polis and state Rep. Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial — local supporters of the Committee to Recall Leroy Garcia say they are not deterred by the results and still believe recalling Garcia is a goal within reach.

“From what I’m hearing on the ground, people think it’s possible,” said Marla Reichert, Pueblo County GOP chairwoman. “They’re getting great responses when they go out to gather signatures.”

In paperwork filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office in April, recall proponents cited Garcia’s vote on SB 19-181 — a bill that regulates oil and gas development and operations — as an example of how he “has voted against the best interests of his district.”

“Senator Garcia has betrayed the trust of his constituents by blatantly refusing to carry out the desires of the overwhelming number of the people he was elected to represent when 60% of Pueblo County voted no to similar oil and gas restrictions in proposition 112,” proponents wrote in the recall statement of grounds filed with the secretary of state.

They also argue that Garcia is costing taxpayers money through legal costs incurred from lawsuits while in the Senate — a $25,000 settlement was reached after Garcia blocked a commenter on his official Facebook page, and a separate lawsuit remains open regarding his use of computers to read a 2,000-page bill on the Senate floor.

Gov. Jared Polis – who also was the subject of a recall effort that came far short of the 631,266 votes needed to activate a special election — has consistently called ongoing recall initiatives against Colorado Democrats a “side show.”

In a statement addressing the failed effort against him on Sept. 6, Polis referred to the statewide efforts as exercises in partisan gamesmanship.

“That’s absolutely a mischaracterization,” Reichert said of Polis’ statement.

“There are people from both parties and people who are unaffiliated who feel like they were lied to. People who voted for Polis and people who voted for Garcia who say, ‘If I would’ve known then, what I know now, I wouldn’t have voted that way.’”

In order to trigger a recall election, petitioners will need to gather 13,506 signatures in Senate District 3 by Oct. 18 and submit them to the secretary of state.

Signatures have not been submitted in any of the four prior recall efforts.

