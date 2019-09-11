CANON CITY — Former Mayor Tony Greer would like to run for the office again during the Nov. 5 election but he’s going to have to do it as a write-in candidate.

Greer served three terms as mayor from 2010 to 2016. He decided to run again this year, but, due to an error, was unable to get on the ballot.

“I turned in my petition affidavit on Aug. 26 but the City Clerk (Cindy Owens) called me and told me I did not sign it,” Greer explained.

Unfortunately Greer was out of state when he got the call and was unable to deliver a notarized signature by the deadline.

“I was told at that point my only option was to run as a write-in candidate. I was not given an opportunity to correct my mistake between Aug. 26 and Sept. 3 when they are verifying petitions,” Greer said.

City Public Information Officer Kristy Gotham said curing of petitions during that time allows candidates to correct signatures of voters who are lending support for the candidate to get on the ballot.

“They would have an opportunity to correct a signature if say someone who signed the affidavit has a house that sits on the county line and does not live in the city. That’s what they can correct, not their own signature,” Gotham explained.

Greer said he hoped to appeal that ruling and is reaching out to the Secretary of State's office to ask about the possibility of involving an election monitor.

Greer said the city officials have publicly indicated that Ashley Smith is the only candidate for mayor.

“All we can publish is a list of certified candidates. It is tricky legally,” Gotham explained.

“We don’t post information for run-in candidates, but someone can call the clerk’s office and that office can verify he is a write-in candidate,” Gotham said.

Gotham verified that Greer is indeed a write-in candidate, so voters who want to vote for him will have to write his name on the blank line in the mayor’s race portion of the ballot.

“I don’t want to sling mud, but I do believe they are conspiring to keep me out of the running. It is disappointing and makes one wonder what they are afraid of,” Greer said.

“As a write-in candidate it is going to be tough enough, but they (city officials) seem to be proactive about omitting that I am in the race,” Greer said.

“He’s not the only person this happened to and it is unfortunate he feels that way, but the rules apply to everybody,” Gotham said.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps