At 7:58 a.m., a single toll of a bell reverberated through the reverent hush that fell over the Riverwalk.

At that moment 18 years ago, the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed in the first major attack on American soil since Pearl Harbor.

It was that meaningful toll that ushered in Wednesday's commemoration of Patriot Day, observed as the National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Eighteen years after the history-changing events of Sept. 11, 2001, Puebloans once again stood at attention before the World Trade Center Steel Memorial outside the Center for American Values with a solitary, dignified purpose.

To reflect.

On the nearly 3,000 who lost their lives in New York City, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.

On the waves of first responders who, with little regard for life and limb, rushed into that horrific chaos, and in the days and months that followed, continued to serve in that toxic environment.

And in the larger picture, on those presently serving and protecting — locally, nationally and across the globe — in the name of preserving the freedoms that define the American way of life.

"On this day, 343 firefighters lost their lives," began Fire Chief Barbara Huber to a gallery that saw Heaton Elementary School students standing side-by-side with Pueblo police officers, community figures, everyday citizens and unsung heroes. "As we remember our fellow Americans who perished, we know that, although they departed this Earth, they are still alive in our hearts and in our memories.

"Through this pain and heartache, we Americans grew from the events of 9/11. We responded together, we learned and we prepare as a community. This is how we honor the fallen: This community works hard, as a unit of one, to be proactive."

Pueblo Police Chief Troy Davenport similarly praised those who rose to that momentous occasion 18 years ago, as well as those who continue to do so, day in and day out.

He also issued a call for the unity that enveloped the country in the days that followed the attacks.

"Ladies and gentlemen, make this one day about togetherness," he said. "Put aside the lines in the sand, put aside the differences. We, at times, have developed a culture where we just project what we think, and we're unwilling to be flexible.

"But on this one day, I think we should honor those who lost their lives that day by being cooperative with each other by a sense of togetherness.

Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor reminded those who lined the Riverwalk of the importance of vigilance.

"As we remember today's events 18 years ago, we don't want to forget," said Taylor, who like Huber and Davenport is a veteran. "We talk a lot about the first responders, and they sacrificed a lot. But I also want to remember, today, all those who are still in harm's way overseas and domestically: those armed forces in Afghanistan and other parts of the world.

"As we send up our prayers today and honor the loss so many years ago on this day, please don't forget them. I talk to people all the time and mention to them, 'You know, we're still at war.' And sometimes people don't really grasp that concept — that there are a lot of people in harm's way and we need to pray for them, too."

As part of the ceremony, the World Trade Center Steel Memorial was graced with a host of wreaths, placed by law enforcement and first response leaders, a piece of “touchable steel” culled from one of the fallen towers, and national and state flags.

A litany of sounds underscored the reverence of Wednesday's gathering.

An instrumental version of the national anthem was complemented by a rendition of “Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes; a multigun salute; a series of bell tolls in memory of first responders lost in the line of duty; and, most significantly, the melancholy bugle call of taps, in honor of all the fallen.

The morning was brought to its conclusion by another single toll of the bell — this one signifying the fall of the second World Trade Center tower and the start of a new chapter in American history.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia