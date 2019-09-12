Eli Joseph Bodor-Newland, 23, of Pueblo West, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree burglary of a dwelling. He was being held at Pueblo County jail without bail pending a court appearance.

John Kenneth Anthony Cruz, 37, of the 1100 block of Elm Street, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Netashia Lenae Williams, 31, of the 3700 block of Lancaster Drive, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Ruthy Daneille Ruybal, 32, of Avondale, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree burglary. She was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Raymond William Gallegos, 27, of the 1400 block of East Fourth Street, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree burglary. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

