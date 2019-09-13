The former district manager of Colorado City has been charged with theft and embezzlement following an investigation by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office investigation into financial improprieties at the Colorado City Metropolitan District led to criminal charges being filed against 50-year-old David Valdez, who was charged with felony theft and embezzlement, a class 5 felony, according to a Friday news release.

The investigation began in June after it was reported thousands of dollars in cash paid by customers for utilities was never deposited in the metro district’s bank account.

The investigation, according to the PCSO, revealed that at least two customers paid cash to then-District Manager Valdez for water, but no record could be found of the money having been deposited into a metro district account.

Sheriff’s Detectives also learned that receipts were written by Valdez for the water purchases.

Valdez served as the Colorado City district manager for eight years and resigned from the position in October 2018.

zhillstrom@chieftain.com

Twitter: @ZachHillstrom