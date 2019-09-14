BEULAH — For 136 years, Beulah United Methodist Church has served the faithful in the mountain hamlet about 27 miles west of Pueblo.

The church was founded in 1883-84, then moved to its current location at 5903 Pennsylvania Ave. in 1902.

Its general philosophy, according to the Rev. Pricilla Hill, is: "Open minds, open hearts, open doors."

Sunday worship is at 10 a.m., preceded by adult Sunday school at 9 a.m., September-May. There also is a men's Bible study fellowship at 7:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

Affiliated with the United Methodist Church organization, it is a church that welcomes newcomers.

As for service to the community, Hill said that the church has "a community food cupboard. We also have a memorial ash garden on our property."

For more information about the church, call (719) 485-3405.

