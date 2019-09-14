Oregon yanks THC vapes after nicotine, cannabis products tied to 6 deaths, 380 cases of lung illness

As the Center for Disease Control reports six deaths and at least 380 cases of lung illness related to vaping products — both THC and nicotine — as of Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports four cases of vaping-related lung illness.

In Oregon, marijuana retailers began removing vaping products from shelves Thursday and offering returns on previously purchased vape pens amid a nationwide scare over severe lung illnesses and deaths tied to vaping.

Colorado is the No. 7 consumer of tobacco vaping products in the nation, according to data from the CDC. The state says it has a team of environmental epidemiologists working to find cases and trace the illnesses to their source and is coordinating with the state lab and Marijuana Enforcement Division to collect and test product samples.

“Colorado is one of multiple states investigating sudden and severe lung illness associated with vaping. While this investigation is ongoing and the definitive cause of reported illnesses remains uncertain, people should consider not using vaping products,” the Department of Public Health and Environment has announced on a website it created to track data. “While we can’t pinpoint the specific cause of these serious lung illnesses, we do know vaping products are poorly regulated and may contain or generate chemicals that are unsafe, potentially making people sick.”

A spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis told the Pueblo Chieftain that he supports “the ability of adults to makes well-informed decisions for themselves” when it comes to vaping products,” and that vaping would be reduced “by closing the loophole that taxes vaping at a much lower rate than other nicotine products.”

President Donald Trump announced a crackdown on nicotine vaping products last week as a result of the nationwide illnesses, though on Saturday he tweeted that he “likes” vaping as an alternative to cigarettes.

"With the president’s support, the Food and Drug Administration intends to finalize a guidance document that would commence enforcement to require that all flavors, other than tobacco flavor, would be removed from the market,” Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday. “Once the FDA would finalize this guidance, we would begin enforcement actions to remove all such products from the marketplace.”

The administration would allow tobacco flavoring to remain "with premarket tobacco approval from the Food and Drug Administration," he said.

“Once the FDA would finalize this guidance, we would begin enforcement actions to remove all such products from the marketplace,” Azar said. “Any of the other products, which would be removed from the market, would be able to apply under the similar regulatory pathway for approval but have to meet that standard.”

The Oregon Health Authority announced Sept. 3 that a person who recently died of a severe respiratory illness in July had used an electronic cigarette containing marijuana oil from a legal dispensary — and that person was the second death linked to vaping nationwide and the first tied to a vaping product bought at a licensed cannabis shop.

The Institute for Cannabis Research in Pueblo aims to explore THC vaping at its next forum, said Director Chad Kinney.

“The topic is very timely and we are hopeful that we will get some researchers at the ICR Conference this spring to talk on research in this area,” he said. “Additionally the Journal of Cannabis Research is actively seeking and recruiting manuscripts on the topic of vaping and cannabis."

The national cannabis industry contends that legalizing marijuana would yield quicker research on the role of THC products in vaping-related illnesses.

Current federal laws "interfere with research, prevent federal regulatory agencies from establishing safety guidelines, discourage states from regulating cannabis, and make it more difficult for state-legal cannabis businesses to displace the illicit market,” said Aaron Smith, the executive director of National Cannabis Industry Association. “These unfortunate illnesses and deaths are yet another terrible, and largely avoidable, consequence of failed prohibition policies.

"These policies are directly bolstering the markets for untested and potentially dangerous illicit products. The fact that so few of these cases have so far reported any link whatsoever to the legal cannabis market is a testament to the effectiveness of state regulators and licensed businesses at ensuring product reliability.”

