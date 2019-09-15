The Las Animas FFA chapter is having a good year, beginning 2019 with a new officer team: President Hailey Davidson, Vice President Cutter Nichols, Secretary Madison Gonzales, Treasurer Shelby Eck, Reporter Dannel Elmore, Sentinel Jimmi Boyd, and Historian Gabe DeVargas.

Both Hailey Davidson and Cutter Nichols received their State Degrees this summer while at the state convention. Another member, Miles Rader went on to the Colorado State Fair to obtain the Best Workmanship and Reserve Grand Champion in FFA Ag Mechanics.



Also this month, the Range Evaluation team will compete in Branson.

The membership continues at a high level as 26 new members joined this year, bringing total membership to 63. This month, they will receive their Greenhand Degree before attending the big conference held at Lamar Community College on Sept. 25.

The Fruit Sale will be starting the last week in October and the Oyster Fry and Member Sale will be Nov. 14.

Ssponsor Ryan Siefkas commented: "I'm glad that the Colorado FFA Board of Directors made the decision to keep the state FFA convention in Pueblo. There are over 100 chapters in Colorado and it is great that the travel for all of our events is spread throughout the Front Range. CSU-Pueblo has always been welcoming and worked with us to help bring the convention back to Pueblo. The students enjoy the Riverwalk and the opening session Downtown."