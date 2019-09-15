The Jonathan & Shari Fox Family Foundation has announced that the 2019 grant applications are available online and will be accepted through Oct. 25, 2019.

The grants are awarded annually and will be announced at year’s end.

The foundation was established in 2005 by Jonathan and Shari Fox of Fowler. Shari Fox is the former Shari Baublits of Las Animas, the daughter of Bill and Diane Baublits. Fox is chairman, CEO and president of the Fowler State Bank in Fowler.

The foundation’s interactive website is located at www.foxfamilyfoundation.net. This will not only provide information about the grant process, but also allows the applicant to complete the application and submit it online. Applicants may still receive an application by calling 719-263-4651 and leaving a voice mail with the organization’s name, full address, fax or email, contact name and phone number.

For this year’s grants, the foundation will be distributing a total of $12,000. The individual grants typically will range in amounts from $500-1,000 each.

The grants are awarded with preference for Southeastern Colorado.

Any nonprofit organization, whether or not designated as a 501(c)3 entity, is eligible to apply.

The grant awards will be announced in December with checks available generally before the end of the year. The local area members of the board of directors are Jonathan and Shari Fox, Dr. Richard T. Leone, Sean A. Fox, Ashleigh D. Snoozy and Emilie A. Fox, with Andrew P. Trainor representing the outlying area communities located in Crowley and Pueblo counties, along with David Johnson of the Denver area, who also serves on the board.