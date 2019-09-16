The community is invited to the 27th Annual Chuckwagon Dinner Fundraiser, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct.12. On the menu are old-fashioned beef stew or the famous museum ham and beans. The ham and beans are prepared by Jerrilea Karney. Board members make the beef stew and volunteers help in the kitchen and with setup and cleanup. Pies are made by the ladies of the Higbee Get Together Club. Caitlin and Ivy Hanagan of Almost Home Cooking will be making the cole slaw.



Larry Hall, wayne and Debbie will provide music, and all seven buildings and display areas will be open. This is one of two events which provide the majority of the museum’s finances. Come early if you prefer the beef stew or the ham and beans. All the extras and the tour are well worth your evening, at $10 for adults, $7 for children under 12.



The Otero Museum was started by a couple of big men, Ernie Orahood and Don Lowman, so be expecting some big exhibits if you have never been to the museum. At the helm these days is Paul Fritch.

There’s everything from ’40’s gas pumps to a stagecoach in one building and a fire engine in another, not to mention the grocery store, more on the order of the early 1900’s. Take a trip through La Junta’s history. You can even see a portrait of one of the founders of the JJ’s Ranch, once the largest ranch in the Southwest, plus memorabilia from the early 1900’s in the stagecoach building. In the courtyard are a working windmill and a wagon to climb aboard and get your picture taken.