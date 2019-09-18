At age 85, and after a rewarding career as an elevator repairman, Colorado City resident Earl Koelsch found himself in a life-and-death struggle against a very rare but, aggressive enemy.

Across the globe, there have been only about 1,000 cases of blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, a form of leukemia. In 15 years of practice, Dr. Travis Archuleta, Koelsch's oncologist, had treated only two other patients.

Until late 2018, there were no approved drugs to treat the disease, which doesn't respond to traditional chemotherapy. So with diagnosis usually came a life expectancy of about a year.

In February, when he was diagnosed, Koelsch came under the care of Archuleta, a certified member of the MD Anderson Cancer Network through St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center and a practitioner at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers.

Without hesitation, Archuleta began treating Koelsch with elzonris, the only FDA-approved drug for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

"They just released it in January," said Koelsch's daughter, Lynn Matti, of elzonris. "We knew it was available, but nobody's had it outside of the clinical settings."

To learn more about the drug, Matti contacted the lead researcher at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

"He said the drug was available there, but my dad was too frail to travel to Texas," Matti said. "So when we found out that it was here, we were so happy. And then when we found out that MD Anderson was here, we just couldn't believe everything worked out so well.

"It all fell into place."

By mid-July, Koelsch's cancer was in remission.

"And no side-effects," Matti said. "No nausea or vomiting, no hair loss. It's been a miracle."

Mallory MacFarlane, a spokeswoman for St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center, said the hospital is the only one in the state — and one of only 44 nationwide — offering elzonris as a treatment.

"Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center/Dorcy Cancer Center and MD Anderson worked together to get Earl in quickly and use the new medicine," she said.

Matti said that should others find themselves up against blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, they will find allies in Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, the Dorcy Cancer Center and elzonris.

"From the moment he walked in the Dorcy Cancer Center doors for his transfusions, my father received the best treatment," Matti said. "They treated him just like family and I never had to worry about leaving him. As for the drug, it's changed his life tremendously. The difference has been night and day. He was getting 2-3 blood transfusions a week. He had no white cells, no platelets.

"He was on empty: he had no energy, nothing. And then he started on the drug, just a small amount of it, but it was enough. He couldn't stand up before. Now, he's eating, drinking and moving around."

"Back to normal," Koelsch said with a big grin. "Of course, if you want to stay young and healthy, it helps to ride a motorcycle every now and again, too."

