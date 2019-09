BIRTHS

Anaya: Born to Marisela Portillo and Seferino Anaya, Pueblo, a son, Sept. 16 at Parkview Medical Center.

Benfatti: Born to Heather and James Benfatti, Pueblo, a daughter, Sept. 18 at Parkview Medical Center.

Bernal-Zamarripa: Born to Marquisa Bernal and Zachary Zamarripa, Pueblo, a daughter, Sept. 17 at Parkview Medical Center.

Locke: Born to Megan Yoakum and Dylan Locke, Pueblo, a daughter, Sept. 17 at Parkview Medical Center.

DEATHS

PUEBLO

Sept. 19

Mares: Jose Anthony Mares, 87. Imperial.

Sept. 18

Avery: Landon Lane Avery, 54. Imperial.

Sept. 17

Anaya: Patricia A. "Patti" Anaya, 72. Angelus.

Hernandez: Frank G. Hernandez, 95. T.G. McCarthy.

Sept. 12

DiNero: Fred P. DiNero, 86. Angelus.

COLORADO SPRINGS

Divelbiss: Mildred "Middy" Allison Haver Divelbiss, 93, Colorado Springs, formerly of Pueblo, Sept. 5. Cappadona, Colorado Springs.

ROCKY FORD

Hashberger: Rowena Joy Hashberger, 78, Rocky Ford, Sept. 12. Peacock-Larsen, La Junta.