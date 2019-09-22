La Junta High School's Chance Oquist's tie for first place led the Tigers boys golf team to the championship at the Rocky Ford Invitational Saturday at the Rocky Ford Country Club.
Oquist shot an 87, which tied him with Swallows Charter Academy's Keaton Murphy.
The Tigers had a team score of 275. Other La Junta golfers included Nate Paolucci, who was fourth with an 89; Justin Paolucci and Ethan Jacob, who both tied for 17th with a 99' Keegan Russell, who tied for 21st with a 102; and Cooper Jones, who was 31st with a 113.
Swallows was second with 277, and Burlington and Rye tied for third with 280.
Rocky Ford was fifth with 303. The Meloneers were led by Josh Johnson, who was third with an 88. Other Rocky golfers were Jeremy Johnson, who tied for 15th with a 98; and Jacob Efird, who was 33rd with a 117.
Fowler took sixth place with 305. Dalton Mason was the Grizzlies' top golfer as he tied for 19th with a 101. Also golfing for Fowler were Liam Griffy and Blake Buchner, who both tied for 21st with a 102; Steven Hildreth, who was 25th with a 103; Jake Manchego, who was 34th with a 120; and Aaron Hildreth, who was 36th with a 126.
All three schools will conclude the regular season at the Rye Invitational Friday at Hollydot Golf Course.
Rocky Ford Invitational
Rocky Ford Country Club
Par 70
Team scores
La Junta 275, Swallows 277, Burlington 280, Rye 280, Rocky Ford 303, Fowler 305, Cheyenne Wells 308, Alamosa 347, Lamar 385, Pueblo County 391.
Individual scores
Oquist (LJ); 87
Murphy (S); 87
Jo. Johnson (RF); 88
N. Paolucci (LJ); 89
Tracy (B); 90
Donlon (Rye); 90
Pelton (CW); 93
Buford (Rye); 93
Schaal (CW); 94
Compton (S) 94
Roths (B); 96
Roberts (S); 96
Liddell (A); 96
Marquez (Rye); 97
Ellis (B); 98
Je. Johnson (RF); 98
J. Paolucci (LJ); 99
Jacob (LJ); 99
Werner (S); 101
Mason (F); 101
Russell (LJ); 102
Griffy (F); 102
Buchner (F); 102
Talbert (S); 102
S. Hildreth (F); 103
Ziegler (CW); 106
Roy (Rye); 107
Flint (Lamar); 109
Noe (CW); 109
Ryser (CW); 109
Jones (LJ); 113
Skinner (A); 116
Efird (RF); 117
Manchego (F); 120
Trask (PC); 124
A. Hildreth (F); 126
Coulter (PC); 129
Riccatone (A); 135
Marana (Lamar); 136
Castillo (PC); 138
Ramsay (Lamar); 140
Harvey (Lamar); 140
Johnson (A); WD