It was a hot, rough day for the Rocky Ford High School football team on Saturday. The Meloneers were able to play Class 2A Lamar tough for the first quarter, but it was all Savages after that as Lamar won 40-0 at Melon Field.

"They kind of wore us down," said Rocky coach Sean McNames. "Our lack of depth got us in the second half and it kind of showed. But Lamar did a good job. They came out and played hard in the second half. I was really happy with our first half, and even when it got out of hand late, I thought our guys came out and competed really well. I'm happy with the direction we're going."

The Savages had the ball first and immediately got in the red zone as Zane Rankin threw a 56-yard pass to Blake Buxton. However, the Rocky defense came to life and kept the Savages out of the end zone.

The teams exchanged punts for the rest of the first period and there was no score.

The Savages got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter as Jesus Reyes scored on a 3-yard run. Luis DeLaTorre kicked the extra point and Lamar had a 7-0 lead with 9:10 before halftime.

Lamar scored the next time it had the ball. This time Rankin tossed a 12-yard scoring strike to DeLaTorre. DeLaTorre also made the point-after and the Savages' lead grew to 14-0.

The Meloneers got well into Savage territory on their next possession, driving al the way to 15. But Isiah Garcia was intercepted by Walker Kee and Rocky came away empty.

The Lamar lead remained 14-0 at the half.

Rocky Ford went on another potential scoring drive on its first possession of the second half. The Meloneers advanced to the Lamar 9, but fumbled the ball away.

The Savages scored again three plays later as Rankin hooked up with Kee on a 59-yard touchdown pass. DeLaTorre again converted the kick and Lamar led 21-0.

The Savages scored two touchdowns within 13 seconds on the clock later in the third. First Rankin tossed a 6-yard touchdown to Damian Ramos and DeLaTorre again made the extra point with 3:25 left in the third.

Then after Buxton recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Rankin and Ramos hooked up again, this time a 37-yard strike. The point-after attempt was unsuccessful and Lamar led 34-0 with 3:12 remaining in the period.

The Savages scored on the final play of the third as Reyes burst through the middle and ran 65 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was missed and Lamar's lead stood at 40-0.

Rocky made one more attempt to score as it drove to the Lamar 38. However, the Meloneers turned the ball over on downs.

Rocky had 96 yards of total offense. It accumulated 109 passing yards, however, it had minus-13 yards on the ground.

Garcia completed 10 of 28 passes for 109 yards. Jadon Baldonado had four receptions for 51 yards and Joziah Maestas had four catches for 23 yards.

Lamar's offense exploded for 520 total yards. The Savages had 225 yards on the ground and 295 in the passing game.

Rocky Ford (0-2) will travel to Rye on Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

"It's going to be tough," McNames said. "They're a totally changed team from last year. They're going to be tough, so we have to go there and rebound from this and be ready to go on a short week."

Lamar 40, Rocky Ford 0

Lamar 0 14 26 0 — 40

Rocky Ford 0 0 0 0 — 0

Second quarter

L — Reyes 3 run (DeLaTorre kick), 9:10

L — DeLaTorre 12 pass from Rankin (DeLaTorre kick), 5:53

Third quarter

L — Kee 59 pass from Rankin (DeLaTorre kick), 6:29

L — Ramos 6 pass from Rankin (DeLaTorre kick), 3:25

L — Ramos 37 pass from Rankin (pass failed), 3:12

L — Reyes 65 run (kick failed), 0:00

