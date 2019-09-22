Steel City Art Works will host an opening reception of “Autumn’s Palette” on First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 4 at 216 S. Union Ave., Pueblo.

Visit and chat with the many artists who will be there to show their new works and answer any questions you have about their processes — or just art itself. The show will hang all month.



Featured artists are Fran Cosyleon, with her colorful pastel paintings, which focus on realism; and Allison Kipple, a photographer who will present a show titled, "Trains about Town," which combines her joy of photography and experience as a railway conductor while highlighting trains passing Pueblo landmarks.



Guest artist Nancy Sears likes to use a variety of medium. Acrylics and pen and ink are her two mainstays, but she also uses pencil and scratchboard depending on the subject matter and technique, including people, animals, sports and abstracts. Also, guest artist Warren Whittaker will be featured.



Steel City Art Works Gallery is an artist community founded in 2007. Known as “A Community of Creators,” the gallery boasts more than 45 local artists offering a diverse selection of art forms. Local writers also are represented.

Each month, the gallery hosts featured artists as well as themed shows.

For more information about the artists and upcoming events, call (719) 542-6838, email steelcityartworks@gmail.com, visit the website at steelcityartworks.org or follow on Facebook. The gallery is open free to the public, Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and on Sunday, 12:30-4 p.m.