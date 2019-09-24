The former manager and a former veterinarian of the shuttered Community Animal Services of Pueblo shelter have been summoned into district court on charges related to animal cruelty and abuse.

Linda Mitchell, the PAWS for Life official who oversaw the shelter, and staff veterinarian Dr. Joel Brubaker are set to appear in court Oct. 30, according to records. They are each facing 10 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty/neglect/mistreatment stemming from their brief-but-turbulent time at the shelter.

A district court official said additional details about the charges could not be released until Mitchell and Brubaker appear at the hearing.

Mitchell and Brubaker's time at the shelter was marked by investigations by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, public complaints of mismanagement, and the eventual forfeiture of the shelter license — which resulted in the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, the former operator of the shelter, resuming control.

In March, Brubaker abruptly left CASP and Mitchell was suspended. No explanation was offered for either departure. Brubaker's license to practice was subsequently suspended — temporarily — by the Colorado Board of Veterinary Medicine.

The state investigations into the shelter revealed a host of offenses and deficiencies, including animals visibly in need of medical treatment. These included an animal with a colorectal tumor, a dog missing part of its lower jaw, and a cat suffering from ongoing diarrhea.

Other animals in need of veterinarian care, but left untreated, included a cat with bloody drool coming from his mouth, another with a contorted face, and a dog unable to stand. One cat, which apparently hadn’t been fed in a month, waited nine days to see a vet. It eventually died on the examining table, according to a state investigative report.

Also, a dog hit by a car on Jan. 12 went untreated for nearly two weeks and eventually lost its leg.

Among other things, Brubaker was accused of: failing to perform intake examinations and adequate diagnostics; failing to prescribe and administer pain medication in a timely manner and for the extent of animal injuries; failing to administer stabilizing therapy to animals in shock; and delaying repairing injuries for multiple days after intake.

Following a hearing before the state veterinary board in June, Brubaker was allowed to keep his license, though with a host of stipulations.

He cannot provide services in any “animal shelter" but can work with a “pet animal rescue.”

For a three-year period, Brubaker’s license is on probation. His work is currently being monitored by a board-approved, independent state-licensed veterinarian.

The practice monitoring includes monthly on-site visits, with a review of at least five random charts, discussion of all active cases, and evaluation of Brubaker’s work. The monitor is required to report all findings to the state every month.

District Attorney Jeff Chostner confirmed Tuesday that Mitchell and Brubaker are facing charges but declined to offer further comment, citing a potential "to taint the jury pool or create an appellate issue."

