Jan McHugh-Smith, the president and CEO of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region — the Colorado Springs group that oversees operations of the Pueblo animal shelter — left her position to take a job in Boulder.

McHugh-Smith was president and CEO of HSPPR for nearly 10 years. Her final day with the organization was Sept. 17, said Gretchen Pressley, community relations manager for HSPPR.

In a letter sent to HSPPR donors, McHugh-Smith wrote that she has accepted the position of president and CEO at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley, so she can be closer to family as she cares for her ailing husband.

The HSPPR board of directors and an independent search firm have begun conducting a national search for McHugh-Smith's replacement.

In her letter, McHugh-Smith wrote that the hiring process for a new president and CEO could take as long as six months.

"The board of directors wants to make sure they find the right leader for the future of HSPPR," McHugh-Smith said.

In the meantime, HSPPR Vice President Leslie Yoder will serve as the interim CEO. She started in that role on Sept. 18.

Yoder has been with the organization for 20 years. McHugh-Smith called her an expert in shelter operations and animal law enforcement.

"She will no doubt provide strong leadership during this transition," McHugh-Smith said. "HSPPR is in good hands and will continue to provide the high level of service you have come to expect."

HSPPR and the city of Pueblo have been at odds recently over how the Pueblo shelter operates, namely over euthanasia rates.

The city and county, which co-own the shelter, decided to award the animal services contract to PAWS for Life Animal Welfare & Protection Society at the beginning of the year with the goal of lowering the shelter's no-kill rate. But PAWS — which had run the shelter under the name Community Animal Services of Pueblo — relinquished its license in March after weeks of turbulence that included an investigation by the Colorado Department of Agriculture for mistreatment of animals.

Following that, the city and county modified the no-kill rate, and HSPPR was brought back to operate the shelter on a short-term basis before the city and county agreed to award the organization a three-year contract.

