Donna M. Tomky ended a courageous battle with ovarian cancer on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at home in Albuquerque with husband, Bob Geer and friends at her side. Donna was born in La Junta, Colorado on Saturday, August 25, 1951 to Orville and Loretta Tomky where she grew up with siblings Tom, Karen, and John on their family farm near Olney Springs, Colorado. Donna graduated from Crowley County High School in 1969. She earned her Bachelor of Science as an R.N. at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley in 1973, received her Adult Nurse Practitioner Certification through the University of Colorado in 1977, and received a MS in Nursing Informatics at University of Utah in 1996 where she lived and practiced for 18 years. For the past 20 years she practiced in Albuquerque specializing in diabetes management. As someone who lived with type 1 diabetes, she was a champion for diabetes education and an advocate for people with diabetes. She was active in local, national, and international diabetes activities and published in professional journals. In 2011 she served as President of the American Association Diabetes Education (AADE). In her memory, the AADE Donna Tomky Clinical Practice Award has been established. She found sanctuary in her gardening and enjoyed skiing and biking with her husband Bob. Donna is survived by her husband Bob of Albequerque and his brothers Jim and Mac Geer of Idaho. Sister Karen Tomky (Matt Heimerich) of Olney Springs. Brothers Tom (Linda) Tomky of Rocky Ford, John (Michelle) Tomky of Olney Springs. Niece Laura (Bob) Cassiday and Katie of Hudson, nephews, Christopher (Jodi) Tomky and Tanner, Jackson, Lincoln, Trista of Rocky Ford, Luke (Erin) Tomky and Avery of Colorado Springs, Mark (Tara) Tomky & Cainan, Tessa, Taylor of Fowler, David Tomky of Olney Springs.



A Memorial Service will be held, Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Ordway United Methodist Church, 403 Main Street, Ordway, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: AADE (www.diabeteseducator.org/about-aade/aade-foundation/make-a-contribution) Look for "Download the Donna Tomky Award for Excellence donation form for mail (PDF)" lower on the page. UNMH Comprehensive Cancer Center (www.unmfund.org/fund/unmwcc/)

Make sure to annotate "In Memory of Donna M. Tomky.”



American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial)

