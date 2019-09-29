To improve infrastructure and life safety within its district, Pueblo County School District 70 is asking voters to approve ballot measure 4B — a $60 million bond.
If approved, the bond would allow needed upgrades and repairs to be made at 18 elementary, middle and high schools. With $40 million put into new projects, the remaining $20 million would be committed to retire 2018-19 project debt.
The new upgrades include: parking lot and roof replacements; traffic flow redesigns; site drainage improvements; upgrades to HVAC and electrical systems; structural repairs; and interior finishes.
Funds would likewise be used for life safety projects in the form of: secured entry improvements; public announcement system and security camera systems; controlled access; and fire protection.
For every $100,000 of assessed residential property value, a taxpayer would pay 48 cents a month in additional taxes. For businesses, $100,000 of property value translates to an extra $1.95 each month.
Within the district, the average-size home is valued at $200,000. Based on a home valued at $250,000, a homeowner would pay an additional $1.06 a month in property taxes if the bond passes.
If approved, the bond would be paid off over the course of 20 years, at a total cost of $109.5 million, with all expenditures documented and shared.
"All the projects and costs will be posted on our website," said D70 Superintendent Ed Smith. "Our tech team and our finance department will make sure that every penny spent will be transparent to our patrons."
Ballot measure 4B is the culmination of a three-year planning process that began with a facilities assessment conducted by Willdan engineering group. That survey of the district’s buildings and structures was followed by a series of engagements with school leaders, the community and stakeholders that led to the creation of a bond-financed project list.
“As we look at our master plan, the $60 million doesn’t cover everything, but it covers a vast majority of our major needs, at this point,” said TJ Vinci, D70′s chief financial officer. “So when we looked at our bonding capacity, $60 million fit right in with the projects we need to take care of.
“And at an extra $12 a year for an average house in District 70 with an assessed value of $225,000, we don’t feel it’s an exorbitant amount for taxpayers.”
To advocate for passage of the bond, a 100-person committee composed of building principals, students, retired and active educators and administrators, and citizen stakeholders — representing the Mesa, mountain region (Colorado City/Rye/Beulah) and Pueblo West — is employing door-to-door canvassing, yard signs and placards, billboards and direct mailings.
The campaign’s centerpiece is “48 cents makes sense for District 70.”
Two retired D70 administrators, Terrie Tafoya and Martha Nogare, are part of the committee.
“I live on the Mesa and worked for District 70 for 30 years,” Tafoya said. “So I’m invested in the district — and because it’s been a part of my life, I’m interested. I think schools need to be a priority and need to be taken care of.
“And we need to let the community know how important that is. Because if we don’t, we’re going to be in a mess.”
Formerly the principal of Pueblo West High School, Nogare is lobbying in that part of the expansive school district.
“When you look at the needs and priorities of this district, it’s always been construction and safety,” she said. “In order for schools to continue at the instructional level, we need to address the infrastructure needs. And I think the cost per household is very minimal in relation to what our kids are going to get in return.”
Based on a professionally conducted survey, the D70 taxpayers contacted seem favorable to passage of the bond.
In the first question, respondents were asked if they would support increasing D70′s debt by $60 million to “finance building and security improvements, including repairs and upgrades to deteriorating buildings, security doors, windows and cameras for safety of buildings and parking lots.”
More than half, 51%, responded in the affirmative, with 40% coming out against the measure, and 9% offering a “don’t know” response.
But, when the survey question included the fact that the construction bond comes at a cost of “approximately $1 per month for the owners of an average priced home in District 70,” the approval rate jumped to 63%, with disapproval falling to 29%.
Even though many of D70′s schools were built 50 or more years ago, Smith said vigilant upkeep has “kept them in good shape, and we need to keep them in that shape. Once we let them go, it’s going to start costing so much more in the long run. A dollar spent now will save us $30 later.”
The goal is to keep each building safe, secure and, most importantly, open for business.
“We’re trying to ensure that we don’t have to close schools,” Smith said. “We’re trying to keep our schools up-to-date in a fiscally responsible way, because tomorrow it’s going to cost more than it costs today — not only the job but the materials."
In 2012, D70 voters approved a $59.5 million bond, with the proceeds used for such things as athletic facilities upgrades, building additions, security camera systems, a sewer treatment plant, library renovations and playground improvements.
Here is a breakdown of the projects that would be funded by ballot measure 4B:
Beulah School of Natural Science: $1.45 million total project cost
Roof replacement/new gutters: $640,00
New secured entry; interior remodel: $450,000
Replace air conditioning units: $265,000
Ag program greenhouse: $52,000
Install packaged rooftop unit for office area: $45,000
Craver Middle School: $2.88 million
Upgrade HVAC system, with new controls: $917,000
Replace roof: $780,000
Add cooling to kitchen and gym: $570,000
Expand shop classroom: $370,000
Correct structural issues: $220,000
Paint gym walls: $30,000
Rye Elementary School: $1.14 million
Replace roof on original building, fix problem leaks on gym: $483,000
Update electrical: $210,000
Fix drainage at south end of building, replace broken concrete: $197,000
Add fire hydrant: $125,000
Replace and widen sidewalk along parent loop, add curb: $91,500
Install safety doors that can be remotely closed in corridor outside office: $27,000
Replace/install window film on all mountain schools: $15,000
Rye High School: $568,000
Pave west dirt parking lot, address drainage issues: $442,000
Repave area behind press box: $66,000
Repair water damage above and in outdoor restrooms: $25,000
Fix water infiltration of south wall, repair water damage: $25,000
Replace old garage door in art room: $10,000
Avondale Elementary School: $1.3 million
New secured entry (interior remodel): $510,000
Replace HVAC equipment, new controls: $390,000
Pave dirt parking lot: $380,000
Add fence between dirt parking lot and traffic loop: $16,000
Repair roof leaks around architectural features of classroom/library area: $7,000
North Mesa Elementary School: $1.69 million
Parent loop and bus loop reconfiguration: $677,000
Replace roof on original building: $590,000
Replace HVAC equipment, new controls: $430,000
Vineland Elementary School: $1.1 million
Replace roof on original building, fix remaining leaks: $600,000
Replace aging packaged rooftop units: $290,000
Add key card readers to all exterior doors: $125,000
Upgrade to digital controls: $115,000
Vineland Middle School: $2.5 million
Parking lot drainage, parent loop and reconfigure parking lot: $1 million
Roof replacement: $850,000
Replace floors throughout the building (not cafeteria): $435,000
Replace bleachers: $176,000
Prairie Wind Elementary School: $789,000
Parking lot repairs and playground blacktop repair: $427,000
New chiller: $290,000
Address draining issues on west side near parent loop: $40,000
Bus loop handicap access: $27,000
Control roof access: $5,000
Pueblo West High School: $4.2 million
Pave two additional parking lots: $1.5 million
Correct sub-base and repave main parking lot and drive lanes: $1.3 million
Redesign traffic flow: $885,000
Replace building carpet and tile in select areas: $235,000
Replace movable walls in pods with permanent walls: $185,000
Repair fire doors in cafeteria/commons area: $35,000
Fix roof leaks in front entrance/atrium: $10,000
Sierra Vista Elementary School: $2.3 million
Parent drive-thru pickup lot; address traffic flow issues: $1 million
Parking lot and playground asphalt crack repairs: $725,000
Replace/install new carpet: $290,000
Replace water-cooled chiller: $165,000
New partition wall between gym and cafeteria: $20,000
Roof repairs: $20,000
Address exterior doors operation issues: $15,000
Sky View Middle School: $1.6 million
Variable Air Volume rooftop units, and Constant Air Volume to Variable Air Volume retrofit: $785,000
Traffic mitigation on parent and bus loop: $780,000
Gym sound system and screen: $40,000
Repair water damage from burst heating coils: $3,000
Cedar Ridge Elementary School: $878,000
Repair parking lot cracks: $378,000
New chiller: $290,000
Mitigate north wall separation: $180,000
Gym wall leaks: $30,000
Desert Sage Elementary School: $718,000
New chiller: $290,000
Repair parking lot cracks: $250,000
Water pooling under doors: $53,000
Replace promethean boards with televisions: $50,000
Minor masonry repairs: $45,000
Improve security of cafeteria windows: $20,000
Install swipe cards at select exterior doors: $10,000
Liberty Point Elementary School: $2.5 million
Add parking lot and address drainage issues at northwest corner: $778,000
Redesign traffic flow: $580,000
Add hallway with access control and storage on east side of building: $390,000
Paint and carpet original areas: $340,000
Add storage to classrooms: $260,000
Add walls to classrooms: $75,000
Expand storage room/electric room: $70,000
Add staff parking lot entrance to building: $10,000
Liberty Point International Middle School: $493,000
New gym bleachers: $200,000
Add key card readers to all exterior doors: $160,000
Remove all carpet/replace with polished concrete or vinyl tile: $72,000
Address flooding issues on northwest corner: $61,000
South Mesa Elementary School: $3.7 million
Upgrade HVAC system, new digital controls: $2.4 million
Replace roof on entire building, redesign roof drainage, replace fascia: $840,000
Replace and upgrade playground equipment: $270,000
Replace sidewalk on north side of building, improve drainage: $114,000
Upgrade electrical service entrance: $110,000
Controlled roof access: $5,000
Pueblo County High School: $2 million
Addition of new building to house construction program: $1.4 million
Repave southwest triangular lot: $442,000
Repave parking lot at northwest corner of Gale Road and 35th Lane: $115,000
Resurface pool deck: $50,000
Fix roof leaks in parts of original building: $20,000
