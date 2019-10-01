Yorel “Jean” Burkhalter

February 5, 1938 - September 29, 1919



Yorel “Jean” Burkhalter, 81, formerly of La Junta, was called home to Glory on September 29, 2019, at Fowler Health Care Center, where she had resided the past 3 years.



She was born on February 5, 1938 in Rocky, Oklahoma, to Mal R. and Ruby (Jackson) Wilburn. She attended several schools throughout Oklahoma, before moving to Tipton, OK, where she graduated from High School. In Tipton, she met the love of her life, Virley. They were married on March 10, 1955.



After living in Oklahoma and Texas, Virley and Jean moved to La Junta in 1964, where they opened Burk’s Drive Inn. They owned and operated Burk’s together until 1976. Jean worked for a time at the La Junta Tribune Democrat, then spent the rest of her working years at Colorado Bank and Trust, retiring in 2004. After retirement, they spent time traveling and Jean picked up the hobby of quilting to spend her time. She was a member of First Southern Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and Youth Leader.



She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Virley. Jean is also survived by daughter Beverly (Andy) Amparan of Lenexa, KS and son Terry (Lori) of La Junta; grandchildren Rebekah (Steven) Bloomer, Jennifer (Jason) Simpson, Kaley Burkhalter (Michael Andrews), Tommy (Maricela) Amparan and Karisa (Jeff) Seamans; great-grandchildren Jaylen, Alexis and Ashlyn Simpson, Ryan and Ella Bloomer, Noah Seamans and Bryson Andrews; her sister Yvonne Rector, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her step-father.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4 at 10 a.m. at the First Southern Baptist Church in La Junta with Pastor Brandon Mills officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in La Junta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Southern Baptist Church, 2006 Smithland Avenue, La Junta, CO, 81050 direct or through the funeral home.



Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.



