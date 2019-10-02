Online registration is now open for the Arkansas Valley Livestock Symposium, scheduled for Oct. 17 at Otero Junior College. The annual event is organized by the Colorado Livestock Association.

Presentations will begin following check-in at 8:30 a.m. in the Student Union banquet room. Presenters will include Colorado Cattlemen's Association President Steve Wooten, from Kim, Colorado, and CLA's chief executive Bill Hammerich, discussing the new Better with Beef compaign. They will be followed by a panel on challenges facing local ranchers, comprised of veterinarian Lora Bledsoe, Glenn Benjamin of Bijou Creek Livestock, and Ryan Rhoades, a beef cattle specialist with Colorado State University Extension. The event is free but pre-regisration is requested. Sign-up online at ColoradoLivestock.org.