Colorado is home to a variety of developing and emerging food businesses, and food entrepreneurs continue to look for new market opportunities. To help companies explore new markets, the Colorado Department of Agriculture and the Grand Junction Small Business Development Center are teaming up to host a workshop entitled "Taking the Leap into Retail and Beyond." The workshop will be held Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grand Junction Business Incubator Center, 2591 Legacy Way.

The day-long workshop will teach attendees about sales analysis and research, marketing and positioning strategies; logistics and transportation efficiencies; buyer meetings and brokerage; and package design and artwork. Guest speakers include Debbie Knapp, former Natural Grocers retail buyer; John Recca of BrandWerks Group; Darrelle Weyant of LoCo Food Distribution; and other experts within the industry.

The early bird registration fee is $45 per person before Oct. 1 and $55 after the deadline. Registration includes the program, workshop materials, a light breakfast and catered lunch. Online pre-registration is required, and space is expected to fill quickly. For more info, call Danielle Trotta at 303-869-9176.