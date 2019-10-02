Clean Valley Recycling’s Milk Jug Project continues to be successful in recycling milk jugs. About every four months, when one ton of #2 HDPE natural jugs have been collected, a name is drawn from the project participants.

This time, Bailey McMahan of Fresenius Kidney Care won the drawing and received $50 from Clean Valley Recycling.

Milk jugs are made of HDPE natural (no dye added) plastic. Labelled #2, HDPE is easily recycled into decking material, recycle bins, trash cans, toys, and outdoor furniture, among other things.

Interested in participating? Call 719-468-0254 or visit cleanvalleyrecycling.org