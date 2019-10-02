For 14 years now, Juanita Hinkhouse has been displaying the “Wall of Heroes” at the Intermediate School in La Junta. She retired last year, and said that was the end of it, but when the time came, she couldn’t help herself. She had to do it again.



“This is my part of honoring our veterans,” said Hinkhouse “This is my baby. I hated to let go of it.”



She thought the boards were getting a little worn looking, so she decided to completely rework the exhibit. “Nobody will be on the folds this year!” she said. “I have red, white and blue patriotic ribbon to go on the folds. I am trying to put the families together, as much as I know about.”



If you have a picture of a veteran, please bring it to Hinkhouse. She won’t be at the school every day, so if you come on a day she is not there, she has arranged with Debbie Bogner at the entrance to take a picture of each one that comes in, so you can take your picture home with you.



The ceremony at the Intermediate School will be on Nov. 11, with lunch served by the Student Council to all the veterans and their spouses. Arkansas Valley Hospice will once again co-sponsor the event, with a table and mementos in the foyer. The details are to be worked out between the La Junta Chamber of Commerce, the American Legion, and Principal Claudia Apodaca on Tuesday. You can look forward to seeing a fresh new Wall of Heroes on Veterans’ Day.

