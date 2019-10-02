Letter to Johnnie DeLeon Jr., chairman/president and La Junta Health Service District Board members: Lynn Horner, vice chairman/assistant secretary/treasurer; Janet Hill, treasurer; Diane Fowler, secretary; Plaul Yoder, M.C., vice chairman/assistant/treasurer.

l904 San Juan Ave., Room 111

La Junta, Colo. 81050



Re: AVRMC Nursing Home Closure



Dear President DeLeon and La Junta Health Service District Board Members:



Your letter of Sept. 17 directed to Board President Bob Blair, CEO Lynn Crowell, and Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center Board members with your request to delay the closure of the AVRMC Nursing Home scheduled for March 31, 2020, until you are able to build and complete a new facility has been received and considered by the AVRMC Board.



The AVRMC Roard made the closure decision after a long and complex consideration of many factors and after keeping the City of La Junta fully advised of specific concerns relating to the economic circumstances of the AVRMC Nursing Home beginning in 2014 and before.



Initially the AVRMC Board of Directors made a decision on May 27, 2014, to close the Nursing Home; and on Nov. 24, 2015, the Board set March 31, 2018, as the closure date. On Nov. 28, 2017, the AVRMC Board independently extended this closure until March 31, 2020; and that decision was communicated to the community on Nov. 29, 2017.



The extension of the closure date to March 31, 2020, was done by the AVRMC Board to give time and opportunity for third parties to step forward and fill the void that this closure would cause. It was also done as a result of ongoing discussions with the City of La Junta and was publicly communicated so interested parties (residents, staff and the public) would be aware of this fact.



The AVRMC Board agreed to do this despite the fact that the continued operation of the Nursing Home was negatively impacting the AVRMC bottom line financial condition in the amount of at least $800,000 per year. This continues to be the case and simply cannot continue. AVRMC went to the City of La Junta in Nov. 2017 asking for a credit on the electrical surcharge to somewhat offset this loss. AVRMC pays approximately $50,000 per month to the City of La Junta for power, approximately $25,000 of which is a “surcharge.” The AVRMC Board believed that such a concession by the City would at least show good faith recognition of AVRMC’s circumstances, but the request was denied.



Although AVRMC’s hospital operation is financially healthy, AVRMC cannot continue to sustain ongoing losses any longer and hope to keep medical services available for the various communities it serves, which includes others in addition to La Junta City residents.



Rural hospitals across the country are facing enormous and challenging issues. Many rural hospitals have closed due to financial distress, and many are running on tight budgets. The health care delivery system is in what seems to be a steady state of change and increasing complexity.



AVRMC is a non-profit 501(c)3 Corporation that is controlled by a volunteer Board, and that was formed in 1998. The mission and purpose of AVRMC is to provide quality medical services and care for not only La Junta but for the residents of Otero, Bent, Crowley, and other counties in Southeastern Colorado.



AVRMC is also one of the few rural hospitals that are not supported, either totally or in part by local taxpayer contributions. This is typically done by way of a mill levy or other governmental tax specifically earmarked for the hospital operations. This may surprise many people. Since 1998 AVRMC has continued to fund itself almost totally from the charges it receives for the services it provides. Some would consider this a minor miracle, given the health care system and the reduced reimbursement rates for Medicare and Medicaid services, which make up the great majority of AVRMC’s census.



On top of continuing to provide medical services since 1998, AVRMC continued to provide the nursing care services that now will cease on March 31, 2020. As stated earlier, and as communicated to the City of La Junta since at least 2014, this has been done at a cost to AVRMC that simply cannot continue.



The board members of AVRMC have a fiduciary duty to AVRMC. The most important aspect of that fiduciary duty is for the board to make sure that AVRMC will continue in existence as a medical service provider for the benefit of its service population. That concern and duty are the reasons the AVRMC Board has made the decisions it has on this issue and the reason why your request must be respectfully denied. Having said this , the AVRMC Board sincerely hopes that the La Junta Health Service District is able to move forward as quickly as possible with the nursing home services that La Junta taxpayers are financing and have taxed themselves to bring into existence.



Sincerely, Robert W. Blair, Chairman AVRMC Board of Directors



cc: La Junta Mayor Jeffri Pruyn, La Junta City Council members, La Junta City Manager Rick Klein, La Junta City Attorney Phillip F Malouff, AVRMC attorney Mike Niklos, AVRMC CEO Lynn Crowell.





AVRMC Board of Directors, as listed on internet: Robert Blair, chairman; Dale L. Leighty, vice chairman; Rob Pickering, secretary-treasurer; Joel Carale, M.D.; H. Randolph Frank, M.D.; Gary Gibson; Pat Malott; Elaine McIntyre; Michael Morley, D.O.; Joseph Pentlicki, D.M.; Betty Veslasquez.