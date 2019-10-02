Dear Editor,

Thank you for highlighting Colorado’s dire need to increase patient capacity at its mental health hospitals. I’ve worked at CMHIP for 17 years and as a psychiatric technician I’ve seen first-hand how the backlog of patients has been building.

Part of the solution is to add more beds, but part of it, as you also mention, is to ensure we have enough staff who can help patients meet their mental health goals.

Right now the state hospital is critically short staffed. Agency nurses are only temporary relief. My coworkers and I put in extra hours, work unscheduled double shifts, and for a while we weren’t even allowed to take vacations. I love what I do but this creates undue stress, takes me away from my family, and ultimately leads to negative consequences for the patients in our care.

If we are going to add more beds it is imperative that the state invests in the people who provide the care our patients need. That goes beyond just staffing up. It means listening to our input when we know how to fix the issues on the ground.

One way to ensure the state can recruit and retain high quality workers to deliver services is to grant state employees the freedom to collectively bargain. If we had a stronger voice and an avenue to bring our ideas directly to decision makers, we could help improve services. We know what needs to be done because as frontline workers we are experts at our jobs. With collective bargaining, we can make sure that policies put in place will actually work to improve patient care.

Sincerely, Lucy Munoz