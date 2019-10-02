‪On September 29, 2019 the annual Retired Santa Fe picnic was held at the Otero Museum, not as many present as in the past but it’s always good to see old faces and reminisce over good times. Don Lowman would want to continue on with this tradition that he and DK Spencer started 23 years ago.



We will hold the annual Santa Fe picnic in memory of Don and also the founders, the last Saturday of September at the museum. In attendance this year were retired, their wives and widowers.

Jane Hutchins, Dennis Smith, Mary Ann Spangler, Terry Spangler, Marvin Kibler, Tom Skinner, Bruce Bartholomew, Ed Vela, John Cullinane, Stephanie Cullinane, Harold Crawford. Front row Judy Karney, Caroline Kibler, Melvina Skinner, Karen Prather, Dot Crawford, Gayle Eveatt.

Special thanks to Judy and William Karney for preparing the beef, for everyone else for the side dishes, no one went home hungry! Judy Karney, Ed Vela and Gayle Eveatt will continue with this tradition as long as the good Lord allows. See you all in 2020!‬