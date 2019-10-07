As bag after bag of food staples made their way off the vans and trucks through the efforts of trustees of the Pueblo County Detention Center, Tony Ashworth was all smiles.

"This is a celebration," said Ashworth. "Seeing this is exhilarating for me. This event is all about the community and to see the trustees here represents that. They are so organized and structured, it's just marvelous to watch."

When the community comes together for a worthy cause, even those temporarily without freedom are glad to lend a hand.

Six years ago, Ashworth, a retired pastor, launched Pueblo Feeding the 5,000: a three-day food drive that benefits Pueblo Cooperative Care Center.

Once again, as many as 200 volunteers from area churches and civic groups positioned themselves outside 10 grocery stories and retailers in hopes of inspiring shoppers to contribute to the drive, which is named after a scriptural passage.

On Sunday, the fruits of those labors came rolling into the care center's parking lot: in all, an estimated 35,000 pounds that's expected to carry the care center through the holiday season.

In addition to the nearly 18 tons of cereal, pasta, peanut butter, bread, canned goods and other essentials, generous Puebloans donated several thousand dollars toward the effort.

"Two stores elected not to participate this year so that hurt us a little," Ashworth said. "But we are still very happy with the response. There's hungry people all over the world, and we need to help people starting in our own community.

"Cooperative Care puts out 75 to 100 bags every day, Monday through Friday, 52 weeks a year. So they need this. Even people with low-paying jobs sometimes can't afford their electricity or food. So that's why this is so wonderful."

As executive director of Pueblo Cooperative Care Center, Corry Higbee is well aware of a need that's continuing to grow.

"This community food drive is an integral part of our services," Higbee said. "The benefits are to the clients, not the organization. And we rely on this as one of our primary resources."

Like Ashworth, Higbee praised the work of the detention center trustees.

"They do an outstanding job for us and we are blessed to have them here year after year," he said. "They like the opportunity to give back to the community and in the process, they are able to help those in need in our county."

Deputy Paul Arellano of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said inmates selected to assist in projects such as the food drive are low-risk offenders who pose no threat to the community.

"As requested, we give our assistance to non-profit organizations," Arellano said. "And as long as we have the manpower to do it, we will send a crew of six out to get the jobs done."

