Cheraw students in Future Business Leaders of America, Family, Career, Community Leaders of America, and Future Farmers of America are advancing to regionals and finals and were presented on Monday evening at the Cheraw School Board Meeting. The FBLA students were presented by Tamra Collins, who also identified the pictures.



The students outlined what they intended to present or do at FBLA in Washington, D.C. in July 2020, FCCLA in Denver on Nov. 15 and 16, FFA in Colorado Springs Oct. 12 and 13 and the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. on Oct. 27.

Ag Teacher and FFA Sponsor Tim Provost said, “The conference on Oct. 12 and 13 in Colorado Springs is the ‘Made for Excellence’ advanced leadership development program and I am taking 25 students, freshmen to seniors.” He is taking five students to the FFA Nationals on October 27: Haley Scofield, Abby Provost, Rega Stoker, Jamie Graham and Jace Joos.



All travel proposals were approved by the Cheraw School Board.