Editor's note: Voters in Pueblo School District 60 will this fall consider a $218 million bond issue to repair nearly a dozen schools and build two new high schools to replace East and Centennial. This is the 11th installment in a 12-day series by The Pueblo Chieftain to explain, in detail and by school, how that money would be spent.

It's ironical that a school named after one of the greatest Americans of all time would be dealing with all sorts of electrical problems.

But that's exactly what's happening at Franklin School of Innovation (formerly Ben Franklin Elementary School.) And the problems with the electrical system is making it difficult for the school to maintain, much less expand, its innovations that rely in large part on computers, tablets and other devices that access the internet.

If Pueblo voters approve a large bond issue later this fall, Franklin would receive more than $6.5 million for repairs and new systems, with $4.6 million of that money related to wiring, lighting, etc.

"There's a lot you can't see at our building," said Principal Dana DiTomaso-Junkman. "That's a credit to our custodial and maintenance staff. But our problems are not at the surface.

"We'll have power bursts, then it shuts off," she said. "And we just wait. We don't know when it will come back."

DiTomaso-Junkman said the staff constantly is forced to be creative to deal with the electrical problems. For example, she said, when there is testing, not all students can be online at the same time.

"Our system just can't handle it," she said. "We can't ever have two grades testing at the same time. We can turn on a fan and the lights go out."

Franklin is part of School District 60's Innovation Zone. Other schools are Bessemer, Minnequa and Irving elementaries.

"Part of that is every student has a Chromebook or some sort of laptop as we do so much of our work online," DiTomaso-Junkman said. "We are preparing our students for jobs that don't even exist today. Things are changing so quickly and we're working hard to prepare our students for that."

But that's hard to do with the power and other problems, such as four to five pipes bursting last year, which caused flooding underneath the school, and other issues such as the deteriorating clay sewer line.

DiTomaso-Junkman, who has been principal at the school for two years and was assistant principal before that, said Franklin's 395 students come from all walks of life. But there is one common denominator: Eighty-three percent of the students from low-income families that qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.

That has brought some challenges, but they are not insurmountable, DiTomaso-Junkman said. And here’s a good example of that: DiTomaso-Junkman said she has just learned that 88% of the school’s students are reading at or above proficiency, “which is really a tremendous effort on the part of our teachers. I am so proud of them I could just burst.

“We have a really good culture here," DiTomaso-Junkman said. "We work hard to push respect; I even sing (the Aretha Franklin song) 'R-E-S-P-E-C-T' to everyone. That is our school mantra. Our mantra is like a song or a cheer and I say it and our scholars repeat it back to me in unison.

“There's a really good culture with the teachers; it's a very positive school."

The staff also works closely with their counterparts at the district's three other elementary Innovation Zone schools, meeting and talking with them frequently to share new ideas and best practices.

And, DiTomaso-Junkman said, the “Teachers Pipeline Project is a program that I am charged with running for the Innovation Zone and Colorado State University-Pueblo teacher education program.

“My job is to make sure that student teachers are trained to the rigor of the classroom demands that are in front of them when they graduate from CSU-P. We train them for a year and they work side by side with a master teacher … We work really hard at retaining them in the Innovation Zone schools and hiring them in District 60.”

Still, despite so many positive things going on at the school, the challenges of the building are becoming overwhelming. Franklin was the first school built in Belmont, DiTomaso-Junkman said, and it wasn't built for the internet age.

"I love this school, the staff, the kids, the parents, everything about it," DiTomaso-Junkman said. "Our kids read at 86% proficient.

"Good things are happening here. We need our building fixed, though, so we can keep doing these things."

Franklin School of Innovation (formerly Ben Franklin Elementary School)

1315 Horseshoe Drive.Constructed in 1953, 51,706 square feet.Building repair costs in 2017-18 were $27,310; in 2018-19, $68,193.Projected costs of all repairs, with 2020 escalation added in, is $6,570,718 (2018 original cost estimate was $5.66 million.)

Planned repairs include

Replace water distribution system: $61,898.Replace site sanitary sewer: $164,855.Replace interior doors: $254,709.Replace electrical supply system: $350,000.Terminal and package units: $3,827,612.Replace lighting and branch wiring: $187,893.Hazardous material removal: 187,893.