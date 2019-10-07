Editor's note: Voters in Pueblo School District 60 will this fall consider a $218 million bond issue to repair nearly a dozen schools and build two new high schools to replace East and Centennial. This is the 10th installment in an 12-day series by The Pueblo Chieftain to explain, in detail and by school, how that money would be spent.

When it rains, it pours — into the building that is Highland Park Elementary School on Pueblo’s South Side.

A partial new roof is desperately needed. That cost — nearly $744,000 — is part of the funds that the school would receive for repairs if Pueblo voters approve a large bond issue this fall for Pueblo District 60.

In all, the proposal calls for $2.56 million to be spent at Highland Park, one of the district’s largest elementaries with an average enrollment each year of about 500 students. Other projects would include replacing the rain water drainage and electrical distribution systems.

“The No. 1 problem is flooding,” said fourth-year Principal Crystal Gallegos. “When we have bad rains, there are three spots where the water just gushes into the building.”

And that’s not the only water problem at the school. There have been issues with water quality coming into the building through regular pipes.

“We had to shut down a drinking fountain in our cafeteria area,” she said.

A lot of good things are happening at Highland Park, though. For example, Highland Park is District 60’s south quadrant’s elementary level school to serve autistic youngsters.

“We have 6 students who are in one classroom, and another 20 who are in and out of classrooms,” Gallegos explained.

The school also offers an extensive STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) program, and that means lots of tablets, computers and internet access — all needs that never were envisioned when the school was built in 1961.

What do students at Highland Park do in STEM programming? Gallegos listed some models by grade:

• Kindergarten: Human Body. Students diagnose an injury and create prototypes of a cast for the injured person.

• First grade: Sun, Moon, Stars. Students design a cover for the playground to protect themselves from the UV rays.

• Second grade: The Changing Earth. A city is getting a flood and the students have to design a way to protect the city from erosion.

• Third grade: Science of Flight. Students design a glider to get supplies to a disaster area and students enjoy seeing if their glider will make it to the designated area.

• Fourth grade: Human Brain. “Students had to create an iMovie on the protocols used when someone is believed to have suffered a concussion,” Gallegos said.

• Fifth grade: Automation and Robotics. “Students have to program a robot chassis to teach it to negotiate a maze utilizing inputs and outputs.”

As one might expect, students “love” the hands-on form of education; learning by doing. But the building issues at Highland Park imperil all of that.

“We are pretty full and doing good things, but we definitely have needs,” Gallegos said.

Highland Park Elementary School

2701 Vinewood Lane.Constructed in 1961, 97,986 square feet.Building repair costs in 2017-18 were $90,378; and in 2018-19, $15,357.Projected cost of all repairs, with 2020 escalation added in, $2,560,458 (2018 original cost estimate was $2.207 million).

Planned repairs include:

Resurface site areas and walkways: $108,976.Site improvement-fencing, enclosures: $104,169.Replace site natural gas supply system: $48,078.Replace exterior doors: $96,155.Replace interior doors: $310,028.Replace domestic water distribution system: $86,540.Replace rain water drainage system: $44,873.Replace electrical distribution system: $450,326.Replace partial roof: $743,850.Hazardous material removal: $214,296.