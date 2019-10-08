Marching band enthusiasts from throughout southern Colorado gathered at Pueblo County High School’s Hornet Stadium Monday night for the third annual Pueblo Marching Showcase.

Bands from Canon City, Pueblo Centennial, Pueblo Central, Pueblo County, Pueblo East, Florence, Fountain, Fort Carson High, La Junta, Rocky Ford and Pueblo South high schools headlined the evening with a finale from the Colorado State University-Pueblo ThunderWolf Marching Band.

Josh Muller, event producer and band teacher at Pueblo County High School, said the showcase was different than most marching band competitions.

“Everyone warms up before the show and then we all sit in the stands and watch all other bands,” he said. “That’s quite a bit different. You might not have your best show, the fact that you’re not warming up right before, but it’s memorable because everyone gets to watch. You got a good crowd."

A certified panel of five judges from northern Colorado provided oversight and instructions in a unique fashion as well, Muller said.

“In a normal band competition, there are seven judges and they all have specific things they look for — music and visual, individual and ensemble; things like that,” he said. “But today, they can just tell us, Hey, you guys got regionals in a week and a half. What do you need to do to fix it?'”

Muller’s son Samuel, a senior and drum major at Pueblo County High School, said the key to a great marching band performance is collaborating with bandmates to “think as one.”

“It’s a crazy feeling,” Samuel said, “being able to get that many kids to do the same thing. Everybody is doing the same visual, same movements and creating these massive shapes on the field. There’s nothing like it.”

La Junta’s Tiger Pride Marching Band opened the evening with Tiger Pride drum majors Jacob Martinez and Kelli Lofing playing the roles of band instructors butting heads.

“Me and Jacob … our kind of gig is he’s like this young band teacher who’s fresh right out of college,” Lofing said. “But I’m supposed to be this old lady who's just ‘stick to tradition and this is how it’s going to be.”

“The whole show is just having us fight over which teaching style is right,” she said. “So we have a lot of fun songs like ‘Au clair de la lune,’ ‘Chopsticks’ and ‘Fur Elise.'”

Each school’s performance was around 6-7 minutes, but Zachary Chavez, drum major for Centennial High School, said each show was worth “thousands of hours” of preparation.

“One of my big philosophies and beliefs is that nothing like this should be judged because it’s just art,” he said. “It’s sad that it’s judged, but it’s so beautiful.”

jbartolo@chieftain.com

Twitter: @JamesBartolo6