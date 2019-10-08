The Pueblo Education Coalition, a grassroots organization encompassing educators, parents, community members, students and stakeholders, has offered its support for Tommy Farrell and Carmen Quenzer in the Pueblo School District 60 board of education election.

The announcement was made Friday during a Downtown rally by Chris Beascochea, a senior at Centennial High School, and his mother Yesenia.

Farrell and Quenzer are among six candidates seeking the board seats currently occupied by Barb Clementi, Frank Latino and Bobby Gonzales.

While Clementi, the board president, is seeking reelection; Latino and Gonzales opted not to run again.

"Pueblo Education Coalition is doing groundbreaking work in getting the grassroots community connected to the policy makers in education and today’s announcement is an important step," Chris said.

"We have come together around a common commitment to public education," added Yesenia. "We believe that the only way to give every child the opportunity to pursue a rich and productive life, both individually and as a member of society, is through a system of publicly funded, equitable and democratically controlled

public schools.

"The public policy of integrating 'community schools' into our Pueblo schools embodies at its very heart the notion of opportunity for every student. As such, we are eager to support local candidates willing to invest in a community schools model."

The coalition believes that Farrell and Quezner share values that encompass leadership, accountability and governance, and are "committed to improving processes by which the community and the school board can more meaningfully collaborate," Yesenia said.

The Pueblo Education Association teachers union likewise is recommending to its membership a vote for Farrell and Quenzer.

"We believe both Tommy and Carmen will emphasize accountability and transparency," said Suzanne Ethredge, president of the union. "We also saw from their questionnaires that they both support more community input into board decisions."

When Clementi, Latino and Gonzales — all retired educators and in the case of Latino and Gonzales, principals — ran for the board four years ago, the teachers union endorsed all three.

But when relations between the district and the union began to sour in a contract stalemate that resulted in a week-long strike in the spring of 2018, union support for the three board members publicly waned.

Two years ago, in lieu of board candidate endorsements, the teachers union rolled out an “issues campaign.”



Christened “Pueblo Students Deserve Quality Schools,” the campaign was designed to bring awareness to issues that would make D60 educational experience more positive and fruitful.

