Lenora Fern Horn, 87, of La Junta, Colo., passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 5, surrounded by her loved ones.

Lenora was born June 4, 1932, in Las Animas, Colo. She was the daughter of the late Obal and Leda Mae Failing. She was a loving and devoted wife to Leslie Horn, whom she married in 1951. Lenora went on her first date with her future husband on her 16th birthday and they eloped to Raton, N.M., to be married three years later. They celebrated 68 years of marriage in May.

Lenora graduated from Las Animas High School in 1950. She and Les started their family in Las Animas and moved to Springfield in the fall of 1958 where they raised their five daughters. She was a beloved wife and devoted mother. Her five girls will fondly remember the little house on Roosevelt street that never felt small because it was filled with love and family — and a triple-decker bunk bed. To her grandchildren, she was “Norey” — the maker of the early morning coffee, keeper of the candy and the sender of a stick of gum with every birthday card. Her family was her greatest joy and she was happiest when her table was filled with family and friends. Many summer days were spent picnicking in the canyons near Springfield where Norey always had fried chicken, sheet cake and Pepsi waiting for her grandchildren when they came back from a motorcycle ride with Les. Lenora always loved playing cards with her pitch club ladies and enjoyed her years working at the city clerk’s office in Springfield.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters, Vickie Miller of Fort Collins, Valerie (Ron) Porter of Springfield, Vonda (Jerry) Jones of Crestone, Vanessa (Matt) Steed of Colorado Springs, and Verleen (Kevin) Karney of La Junta; grandchildren, Clay (AJ) Miller, Hayley (Josh) Butler, Michaela (Nick) Collins, Brian Porter, Kara Porter, Jesse Jones, Laura (Dan) Gaeta, Lindsay Steed, Lacy Steed, Katelyn (Cade) Luckett, Aislyn Karney; great-grandchildren, Reese Porter, Lenora Butler, Sadie Butler, and Georgie Miller and sister, Bonnie Failing. She was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Sommer Porter; her brothers, Ed Failing and Earl Failing; and sisters, Faye Templeton, Shirley Kerrigan and Rose Failing.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Bent County Cemetery Pavilion in Las Animas. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Peacock Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arkansas Valley Hospice (arkvalleyhospice.org) or to the Susan G. Komen (ww5.komen.org) direct or through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.