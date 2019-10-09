The Grid Master Award, an honor bestowed by the Red Angus Association of America, is presented to operations that have successfully combined high-performing Red Angus genetics, skillful feeding and precise marketing to achieve success with the slaughter of superior beef carcasses. The recipients of the 2019 Grid Master Awards were announced at the 66th annual National Red Angus convention, held Sept. 11-13, in Dubuque, Iowa.

To be named a Grid Master, entries must be Red Angus or Red Angus-influenced cattle enrolled in the RAAA's Feeder Calf Certification Program or the Allied Access tag program, and must achieve a specified level of carcass excellence. The program is open to both conventionally and naturally fed cattle.

Conventionally fed Red Angus cattle must be marketed in lots of at least 30 head, reach a minimum of grading 90 percent choice and prime, with a maximum of 5 percent yield grade 4s.

Naturally fed Red Angus cattle must also be marketed in lots of at least 30 head, achieve 90 percent choice and prime, with a maximum of 10 percent yield grade 4s.

Firms receiving Grid Master honors include the following:

Conventionally Fed Division

Victor Miller, Halfway, Missouri, fed at Tiffany Cattle Co., Marquette, Kansas.JYJ Red Angus, Columbia, Alabama, fed at Finney County Feedyard, Garden City, Kansas.Hayes Red Angus, Jetmore, Kansas, fed at Boot Hill Feeders in Jetmore, Kansas.H-F Red Angus, Abilene, Kansas, fed at Cow Camp Feedlot in Ramona, Kansas.John Shannon, Kim, Colorado, fed by Schleing Genetics, Ault, Colorado.Lorenzen Ranches Inc., Bend, Oregon, fed at Simplot Feeders.Hueftle Cattle Co., Cozad, Nebraska, earned Grid Master honors on five loads, home fed.DeLong Ranches Inc., Winnemucca, Nevada, fed at Whitham Farm Feedyard, Leoti, Kansas.Anderson Land & Cattle Co., Oberlin, Kansas, earned Grid Master honors on three loads, home fed.Pelton Red Angus, Burdett, Kansas, fed by Anderson Land & Cattle Co., Oberlin, Kansas.Ammann Red Angus Ranch, Wilmot, South Dakota, fed by Gary Vandiver, Camden, Missouri.Prairie Dog Creek Cattle, LLC., Dresden, Kansas, home fed.Phillips Ranch, Selden, Kansas, fed by Stephens Farms Inc., Menlo, Kansas.

Naturally Fed Division

Leon Tuttle, Gove, Kansas, fed at High Choice Feeders, Scott City, Kansas.Dan Otley, Princeton, Oregon, fed by Simplot Feeders.Yarborough Ranches, Alpine, Texas, fed at Cattlemen's Choice Feedyard, Gage, Oklahoma.Otley Bros. Inc., Diamond, Oregon, fed by Beef Northwest Feeders.Rossi Ranches, Paulina, Oregon, fed by Beef Northwest Feeders.Hoffman Farms, Dale and Bryon Hoffman, Graettinger, Iowa, home fed.